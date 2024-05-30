Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fixture: Northampton Saints v Saracens

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (play-off semi-final)

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Friday, May 31, 2024, 7.45pm

Saints were winners against Saracens in March (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Weather forecast: 14c, cloudy

Live television coverage: TNT Sports

Referee: Christophe Ridley

Assistant referees: Anthony Woodthorpe and Andrew Jackson

No.4: Dan Jones

TMO: Ian Tempest

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Odendaal, Dingwall, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Coles; Lawes ©, Pearson, Augustus.

Replacements: S Matavesi, Iyogun, Millar Mills, Mayanavanua, Graham, Ludlam, James, Hendy.

Saracens: Daly; Lewington, Cinti, Tompkins, Parton; Farrell (c), van Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni; Itoje, Isiekwe; Gonzalez, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Mawi, Hoskins, Tizard, McFarland, Willis, Davies, Lozowski.

Not considered for Saints selection: Callum Braley

Most recent meeting: Friday, March 29, 2024: Saints 41 Saracens 30 (Gallagher Premiership)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “We talked about the fact that the pitch isn’t magic, the fans aren’t going to make any tackles or score any points, but they are going to add to the atmosphere and the energy that drives you to do what you need to do. So, rather than focusing on being at home, defensively we need to think about what we have done all year, what has worked. And the same from an attack point of view. The energy we get from being here at the Gardens – we are here every day to eat, drink (occasionally) and train – so there is a definite bond to our home. Also there is the atmosphere the fans drive, all your family in the crowd, there is definitely an emotional feeder for what you are trying to do. We have got confidence in our game, but we are under no illusions as to the threat and the quality of both character and skill that is sat in that Saracens changing room. We know it is going to be a big test but we are confident we have got the ability, if we get it right, to do a job.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall: “The curious thing about this year for us has been the gap between us at our best and us at our worst. I can’t say how that is. We have talked about this over the last 10 days, that we are a team that can perform at a very high level. We have shown that five or six times this year. Funnily enough most of those have been away from home. Kingsholm without our World Cup players. Ashton Gate. The Rec. So we have had some really good performances on the road. That is the encouraging thing about those performances. It shows us what we are capable of. So we talked a little bit about the factors that allowed that to happen against what we showed as a team against Sale… It has been nice to have a two-week lead-in into the game, especially after the way we played against Sale probably need it. It’s gone well. Although this is our 13th Premiership semi-final since 2010, which is a record we can be proud of, it feels like the first one. There is that kind of excitement around the place, that kind of anticipation and that’s really good.”

Opposition dangerman: Saracens have got so many threats that you can’t really just pick one, but Owen Farrell will be desperate to extend his career with his club for one more game and he has the ability to control a match if given the chance.