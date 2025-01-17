Northampton Saints v Munster: Full team news for Saturday's game

Alex Coles (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Coles returns from concussion to take his place in the second row for Saints' crucial Investec Champions Cup clash with Munster at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 3.15pm).

Coles will partner Tom Lockett in the engine room as he replaces Ed Prowse.

Fraser Dingwall is also back, having been rested last weekend, and the England centre will skipper Saints on Saturday.

Fin Smith has been passed fit following the illness that ruled him out of the 45-35 defeat at Stade Français last weekend, meaning Charlie Savala drops out and Rory Hutchinson moves back to centre.

Juarno Augustus returns from his rest as he comes in at No.8 for Henry Pollock, who is among the replacements.

Tom Pearson takes the place of Angus Scott-Young in the seven shirt, while Curtis Langdon is in for Henry Walker at hooker.

Tom James is on the bench as he replaces Archie McParland.

For Munster, Peter O’Mahony returns after recovering from a calf contusion and is one of three changes to the side that beat Saracens 17-12 last week.

Diarmuid Kilgallen makes his competitive debut for Munster on the wing and hooker Diarmuid Barron comes into the pack.

Kilgallen joined Munster last summer but leg and wrist injuries have limited him to one appearance so far this season.

On the injury front, wing Shane Daly is ruled out as he continues the graduated return-to-play protocols, while flanker John Hodnett is unavailable due to a knock.

Saints: 15 James Ramm; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Fraser Dingwall (c), 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 Tom Seabrook; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Tarek Haffar, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Alex Coles, 5 Tom Lockett; 6 Josh Kemeny, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Tom West, 18 Luke Green, 19 Callum Hunter-Hill, 20 Angus Scott-Young, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Tom James, 23 Tom Litchfield.

Munster: 15 Mike Haley; 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Tom Farrell, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Diarmuid Kilgallen; 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Conor Murray; 1 Dian Bleuler, 2 Diarmuid Barron, 3 Oli Jager, 4 Fineen Wycherley, 5 Tadhg Beirne (c); 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Alex Kendellen, 8 Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: 16 Niall Scannell, 17 John Ryan, 18 Stephen Archer, 19 Tom Ahern, 20 Jack O’Donoghue, 21 Paddy Patterson, 22 Tony Butler, 23 Brian Gleeson.