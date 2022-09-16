Northampton Saints v London Irish: Full team news for Saturday's game at the Gardens

Biggar and Hutchinson were on tour with Wales and Scotland respectively during the summer and did not play in either of the pre-season games or the Gallagher Premiership season opener at Sale Sharks last Sunday.

But they are able to return from the off against Irish, with Biggar handed the captaincy for the first time.

Regular skipper Lewis Ludlam, Courtney Lawes and Tommy Freeman are not available to return until next weekend's game against Leicester Tigers as they complete their mandatory rest period following England's summer tour of Australia.

David Ribbans, who is getting close to a return following back surgery during the off-season, remains on the 'not considered for selection list', while Fraser Dingwall has been added to it after captaining Saints at Sale last weekend.

Hutchinson takes Dingwall's place at inside centre, while George Furbank is promoted from the bench to start at full-back.

That means Tom Collins shifts from 15 to 11, with Courtnall Skosan dropping to the replacements list.

Sam Matavesi comes in for Mike Haywood at hooker, while Alex Moon replaces Angus Scott-Young, meaning Alex Coles moves from second row to back row.

Dan Biggar

Scrum-half Callum Braley could make his competitive debut for Saints from the bench.

For London Irish, Api Ratuniyarawa has been named among the replacements as he gets set to make a rapid return to the Gardens having left Saints during the summer.

Irish name a hugely talented back three, with Ben Loader and Ollie Hassell-Collins on the wings and Henry Arundell at full-back.

Saints: Furbank; Sleightholme, Proctor, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar (c), Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Moon; Coles, Hinkley, Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Petch, Nansen, Scott-Young, Braley, Litchfield, Skosan.

London Irish: Arundell; Loader, Rona, van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Gigena, Cornish, Chawatama; Simmons, Coleman (c); Donnell, Pearson; Rogerson.