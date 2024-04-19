Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers: Full team news for Saturday's game at the Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of seven changes have been made to the team that beat Vodacom Bulls 59-22 in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final last Saturday.

Manny Iyogun, Courtney Lawes and Ollie Sleightholme are among those completely rested as they are not named in the 23.

Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman are given a bit of a breather as they drop to the bench.

Tom Seabrook (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Furbank comes in to start at fly-half, while Tom Seabrook and Tom Litchfield return to the side on the wing and at centre respectively.

Alex Waller and Elliot Millar Mills come into the front row in place of Iyogun and Trevor Davison, who is on the bench.

With Lawes not involved, Alex Coles shifts to six to allow Temo Mayanavanua to start in the second row.

Lewis Ludlam will skipper Saints from seven.

Paul Hill and Rory Hutchinson have been added to the injury list, which also includes the names of Callum Braley, Burger Odendaal and Tom Pearson, while Sam Matavesi is believed to be away with the Navy so Robbie Smith is named among the replacements.

Tarek Haffar and Tom Lockett are also on the bench, while Saints go back to a 5:3 split having recently preferred to go 6:2.

Leicester had last weekend off as they were not in European action, meaning they are fully rested as they travel to the Gardens.

Tigers are able to welcome back some key names, with Ollie Chessum and Tommy Reffell returning from injury this weekend.

Saints: Ramm; Hendy, Litchfield, Dingwall, Seabrook; Furbank, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Millar Mills; Mayanavanua, Moon; Coles, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: R Smith, Haffar, Davison, Lockett, Graham, James, F Smith, Freeman.

Leicester Tigers: Shillcock; Steward, Kelly, Kata, Hassell-Collins; Pollard, van Poortvliet; Cronin, Montoya (c), Cole; Wells, Chessum; Carnduff, Reffell, Wiese.