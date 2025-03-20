Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers: Full team news for Friday's game

Fin Smith starts for Saints against Leicester on Friday night (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

England stars Fin Smith and Fraser Dingwall are back to start for Saints against Leicester Tigers at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Henry Pollock, who is on the bench, is also in the squad following the conclusion of the Guinness Six Nations, but Alex Mitchell and Tommy Freeman are rested.

Rory Hutchinson, who did not get any game time for Scotland during the Six Nations, starts alongside captain Dingwall at centre, with Burger Odendaal among the replacements.

Tom James starts at scrum-half in the absence of Mitchell, with England Under-20s scrum-half Jonny Weimann on the bench.

Ollie Sleightholme is out for ‘at least eight weeks’ after having surgery on an ankle injury, meaning Tom Seabrook and James Ramm start on the wing.

George Furbank continues to recover from the broken arm he sustained against Vodacom Bulls in December so George Hendy starts at full-back.

In the pack, Josh Kemeny, Tom Pearson and Juarno Augustus are the preferred back row combination, while Temo Mayanavanua and Tom Lockett get the nod in the second row.

That means Saints have a strong bench that includes Alex Coles, Chunya Munda and Pollock.

Trevor Davison returns to action at tighthead, forming a front row with Manny Iyogun and Curtis Langdon.

Furbank, Sleightholme, Emeka Atuanya, Sam Graham, Archie McParland, Toby Thame, Robbie Smith and the suspended Iakopo Mapu are on the unavailable list this week.

Tigers welcome their internationals back into the fold, but locks Ollie Chessum and George Martin are missing due to injuries sustained on Test duty.

Academy product Tommy Reffell will make his 100th starting appearance for the club.

On the bench, Fijian international Ben Volavola will get his first taste of the derby if required as a finisher.

Saints: 15. George Hendy; 14. James Ramm, 13. Fraser Dingwall (c), 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Tom Seabrook; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Tom James; 1. Manny Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Tom Lockett; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Tom Pearson, 8. Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Luke Green, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Chunya Munga, 21. Henry Pollock, 22. Jonny Weimann, 23. Burger Odendaal.

Leicester Tigers: 15. Freddie Steward; 14. Adam Radwan, 13. Solomone Kata, 12. Joseph Woodward, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Handré Pollard, 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Nicky Smith, 2. Julián Montoya (c), 3. Joe Heyes; 4. Cameron Henderson, 5. Harry Wells; 6. Hanro Liebenberg, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Olly Cracknell.

Replacements: 16. Charlie Clare, 17. James Whitcombe, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Côme Joussain, 20. Emeka Ilione, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Ben Volavola, 23. Izaia Perese.