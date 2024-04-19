Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers: Big match preview
Competition: Gallagher Premiership
Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Date and kick-off time: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 3.05pm
Weather forecast: 9c, mostly cloudy
Live television coverage: TNT Sports
Referee: Christophe Ridley
Assistant referees: Joe James and Jamie Leahy
No.4: Peter Allan
TMO: Andrew Jackson
Saints: Ramm; Hendy, Litchfield, Dingwall, Seabrook; Furbank, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Millar Mills; Mayanavanua, Moon; Coles, Ludlam (c), Augustus.
Replacements: R Smith, Haffar, Davison, Lockett, Graham, James, F Smith, Freeman.
Leicester Tigers: Shillcock; Steward, Kelly, Kata, Hassell-Collins; Pollard, van Poortvliet; Cronin, Montoya (c), Cole; Wells, Chessum; Carnduff, Reffell, Wiese.
Replacements: Clare, van Wyk, Hurd, Hatherell, Cracknell, Youngs, Cokanasiga, Brown.
Not considered for Saints selection: Callum Braley, Paul Hill, Rory Hutchinson, Burger Odendaal, Tom Pearson.
Most recent meeting: Saturday, November 18, 2023: Leicester Tigers 26 Saints 17 (Gallagher Premiership)
Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “It's derby week so the lads are talking about it more than I needed to. You've got to drop Europe and move on to the next one as quickly as possible. It's great that it's Leicester because that will focus the mind. We know we got dished up there (at Mattioli Woods Welford Road) last time, in November, so we need to make sure we're better this week.”
Leicester Tigers head coach Dan McKellar: “Firstly, it’s important to recognise Dan Cole’s achievement (as he plays his 235th league game for Tigers, setting a new club record previously held by fellow prop Graham Rowntree). This club has a long, rich history so for him to set a record like that, it’s truly remarkable. Saints are a good side in good form and it’s the derby so there’s no doubt it’ll be another great challenge for us.”
Opposition dangerman: Tommy Reffell wreaked havoc at Mattioli Woods Welford Road back in November, earning the man of the match award as he won turnovers for fun to stop Saints in their tracks.
Tom Vickers’ prediction: Tigers have won five of the past six league meetings between these sides and, having enjoyed a rest last weekend, they will be fired up to boost their play-off bid at the Gardens. Saints have momentum but they will know just how tough this is going to be. This is a truly massive match for both teams and if Saints are to win it, they are going to have to find a way to prevail in the breakdown battle as Julian Montoya, Tommy Reffell and Co will be targeting them at every turn. Could go either way. Saints 23 Tigers 22.