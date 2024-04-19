Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 3.05pm

Saints lost at Leicester in November (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Weather forecast: 9c, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: TNT Sports

Referee: Christophe Ridley

Assistant referees: Joe James and Jamie Leahy

No.4: Peter Allan

TMO: Andrew Jackson

Saints: Ramm; Hendy, Litchfield, Dingwall, Seabrook; Furbank, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Millar Mills; Mayanavanua, Moon; Coles, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: R Smith, Haffar, Davison, Lockett, Graham, James, F Smith, Freeman.

Leicester Tigers: Shillcock; Steward, Kelly, Kata, Hassell-Collins; Pollard, van Poortvliet; Cronin, Montoya (c), Cole; Wells, Chessum; Carnduff, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, van Wyk, Hurd, Hatherell, Cracknell, Youngs, Cokanasiga, Brown.

Not considered for Saints selection: Callum Braley, Paul Hill, Rory Hutchinson, Burger Odendaal, Tom Pearson.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, November 18, 2023: Leicester Tigers 26 Saints 17 (Gallagher Premiership)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “It's derby week so the lads are talking about it more than I needed to. You've got to drop Europe and move on to the next one as quickly as possible. It's great that it's Leicester because that will focus the mind. We know we got dished up there (at Mattioli Woods Welford Road) last time, in November, so we need to make sure we're better this week.”

Leicester Tigers head coach Dan McKellar: “Firstly, it’s important to recognise Dan Cole’s achievement (as he plays his 235th league game for Tigers, setting a new club record previously held by fellow prop Graham Rowntree). This club has a long, rich history so for him to set a record like that, it’s truly remarkable. Saints are a good side in good form and it’s the derby so there’s no doubt it’ll be another great challenge for us.”

Opposition dangerman: Tommy Reffell wreaked havoc at Mattioli Woods Welford Road back in November, earning the man of the match award as he won turnovers for fun to stop Saints in their tracks.