Northampton Saints v La Rochelle: Full team news for Saturday's game at the Gardens

Several players have been rested, including Alex Waller, Paul Hill and Alex Mitchell.

But boss Phil Dowson has still opted to name a strong side as the black, green and gold pursue a win that could see them earn a spot in the Challenge Cup knockout stages.

Saints are currently bottom of the 12-team Pool B, knowing only a win will do as they bid to finish inside the top 10, which would see them claim a Challenge Cup spot.

There are three alterations to the backline from last weekend's 27-23 loss to Munster as Fraser Dingwall steps into the centres alongside Rory Hutchinson, and scrum-half Callum Braley partners Fin Smith in the half-back berths.

George Furbank and Tommy Freeman keep their places at full-back and wing respectively, but Courtnall Skosan starts on the other wing to round off the back three.

A new-look front row will pack down for Saints, with props Ethan Waller and Ehren Painter either side of hooker Robbie Smith.

After starting Saints’ last three matches at flanker, Australia international Lukhan Salakaia-Loto shifts into the second row to join David Ribbans.

Aaron Hinkley

Aaron Hinkley earns his first start since early December at openside, lining up in the back row alongside Courtney Lawes and No.8 Lewis Ludlam.

Among the replacements for Saints, loosehead prop Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi is set for his second appearance of the season if he enters the action, while wing Ollie Sleightholme also makes his return from injury and will hope to make an impact from the bench.

Juarno Augustus, James Fish, James Grayson, Emmanuel Iyogun, Joel Matavesi and Sam Matavesi are all sidelined.

Meanwhile, La Rochelle, who have won all three of their Champions Cup games so far, have selected a strong side that includes the likes of Levani Botia and captain Gregory Alldritt.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Skosan; F Smith, Braley; E Waller, R Smith, Painter; Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans; Lawes, Hinkley, Ludlam (c).

Replacements: Haywood, Hobbs-Awoyemi, Petch, Coles, Scott-Young, James, Sleightholme, Ramm.