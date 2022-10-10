Northampton Saints v Harlequins: Full team news for Tuesday's cup clash

The Londoners head to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens for the Pool C clash, with the race for the semi-finals of the competition heating up.

Saints, London Irish and Quins are all still in the running to progress to the knock-out stage via winning the group, or qualifying as the best-placed runner-up.

James will captain Saints and leads out a largely youthful line-up which is laced with some experienced heads in key positions.

Tom James

James Grayson starts at fly-half for the hosts with younger brother Ethan coming into the centres to partner Tom Litchfield.

James Ramm and Tom Collins line-up on the wings in a box-office back three, which also includes England Under-20s full-back George Hendy, who makes his first Saints start of the season.

Up front, tighthead prop Ed Prowse also is selected in the starting 15 for the first time this term, with Senior Academy player Aston Gradwick-Light continuing at hooker and Oisín Heffernan lining up in the loosehead berth.

Brandon Nansen and Tom Lockett keep their places in Saints’ engine room for the third week running, while Kayde Sylvester is joined by Angus Scott-Young and Geordie Irvine in the back row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Matavesi has shrugged off the injury he sustained in the win against Saracens last Wednesday and will be among the replacements.

For Harlequins, Academy wingers Conor Oresanya and Cassius Cleaves headline a backline filled with attacking threats.

Playmakers Will Edwards and Jamie Benson are both included in the starting line-up at fly-half and inside centre respectively.

Joining Edwards in the half-back department, scrum-half Jack Stafford looks to continue the fine form he displayed against Saracens last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryn Bradley and Connor Slevin retain their spots at outside centre and full-back to complete an attack-minded backs division.

The forward pack sees two changes to the starting eight that saw Quins secure a 40-31 victory over their London rivals in round two.

Loosehead prop Fin Baxter and hooker Sam Riley earn starting roles this week, with Tom Osborne and Nathan Jibulu set to make appearances from the bench.

Saints: George Hendy; Tom Collins, Tom Litchfield, Ethan Grayson, James Ramm; James Grayson, Tom James (c); Oisin Heffernan, Aston Gradwick-Light, Ed Prowse; Brandon Nansen, Tom Lockett; Kayde Sylvester, Angus Scott-Young, Geordie Irvine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: Isaac Bell, Marty Mulhall, Ehren Painter, Emeka Atuanya, George Patten, Jake Garside, Joel Matavesi, Archie Kean.

Harlequins: Connor Slevin; Cassius Cleaves, Bryn Bradley, Jamie Benson, Conor Oresanya; Will Edwards, Jack Stafford; Fin Baxter, Sam Riley, Rhys Litterick; Charlie Matthews (c), Jonny Green; Zach Carr, Will Trenholm, Viliami Taulani.