Northampton Saints v Harlequins: Full team news for Friday's game at the Gardens

George Furbank will start at fly-half for Saints against Harlequins at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Fin Smith misses the game after being forced off at Leicester Tigers last weekend due to back spasms, though he is not on the unavailable list which means his absence is more precautionary this week.

George Hendy moves from the wing to take Furbank’s 15 shirt, allowing Ollie Sleightholme to come into a wide berth as he starts for the first time since February.

Charlie Savala is named on the bench as the Edinburgh loanee gets set to make his Saints debut.

George Furbank starts at 10 for Saints (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But Rory Hutchinson has been added to the injury list with the ankle problem he picked up last weekend.

Also unavailable is hooker Curtis Langdon, who has a shoulder issue.

That means Sam Matavesi starts for the first time this season, while there is a change at loosehead as Ethan Waller comes in for brother Alex, who is among the replacements.

Alex Moon is rested so Alex Coles moves into the second row, with Courtney Lawes back from concussion to start at six.

That means Saints can boast a formidable all-England back row of Lawes, Tom Pearson and skipper Lewis Ludlam.

Angus Scott-Young is fit enough to return among the replacements, but Juarno Augustus, Sam Graham, Emmanuel Iyogun, Burger Odendaal and Robbie Smith remain sidelined.

Harlequins only have three players (Stephan Lewies, Luke Northmore, Jack Kenningham) unavailable, and they are able to welcome back wing Cadan Murley.

Murley, the 2022/23 top try scorer, who scored 15 tries in 18 matches, has overcome injury and will make his first Premiership appearance of the season.

The Harlequins Academy product will start on the right wing, with Louis Lynagh on the left and Tyrone Green shifting to full-back.

The forward pack features three changes, with Fin Baxter in at loosehead and Dillon Lewis making his first start for Quins at tighthead.

South African lock Irne Herbst returns to the starting side to partner George Hammond in the second row.

The back-row combination of Dino Lamb, Will Evans and captain Alex Dombrandt continues for the fourth consecutive match.

In the backs, Danny Care starts at scrum-half alongside Marcus Smith.

Andre Esterhuizen resumes at inside centre following his try against Saracens last week. The Springbok partners outside centre Will Joseph, who makes his second Premiership start of the season.

On the bench, Academy hooker Nathan Jibulu and props Santiago Garcia Botta and Lovejoy Chawatama make their return to the Quins 23.

Chandler Cunningham-South and James Chisholm provide plenty of depth, alongside replacement backs Will Porter, Jarrod Evans and Oscar Beard.

Saints: Hendy; Sleightholme, Freeman, Dingwall, Ramm; Furbank, Mitchell; E Waller, S Matavesi, Davison; Munga, Coles; Lawes, Pearson, Ludlam (c).

Replacements: Cruse, A Waller, Millar Mills, Lockett, Scott-Young, James, Savala, Litchfield.

Harlequins: Green; Murley, Joseph, Esterhuizen, Lynagh; Smith, Care; Baxter, Walker, Lewis; Herbst, Hammond; Lamb, Evans, Dombrandt ©.