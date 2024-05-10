Northampton Saints v Gloucester: Full team news for Saturday's game at the Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ollie Sleightholme and Burger Odendaal are back from injury for Saints' sold-out Gallagher Premiership game against Gloucester on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).

Sleightholme, who starts, has recovered after sustaining concussion against Harlequins last month, while Odendaal, who is on the bench, is fit again following a hamstring problem.

James Ramm is added to the injury list in the only change to the backline that started the 20-17 Investec Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Leinster last Saturday.

There is also just one change to the forward pack as Angus Scott-Young starts at seven in place of Sam Graham, who is among the replacements.

Burger Odendaal (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints know that a bonus-point win this weekend would secure a home play-off semi-final ahead of the final-day trip to top-four rivals Bath on May 18.

Ramm, Callum Braley, Rory Hutchinson, Lewis Ludlam and Tom Pearson are the players on the injured list this week.

After reaching the European Challenge Cup final last weekend, Gloucester have opted to rotate, with the likes of Zach Mercer and Chris Harris not involved.

Saints: Furbank; Hendy, Freeman, Dingwall, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Coles; Lawes (c), Scott-Young, Augustus.

Replacements: S Matavesi, Iyogun, Millar Mills, Mayanavanua, Graham, James, Odendaal, Seabrook.

Gloucester: Hathaway; Hearle, Hillman-Cooper, Reeves, Morris; Atkinson, Varney; Elrington, Socino, Knight; Clark, Thomas; Tuisue, Ludlow (c), Clement.