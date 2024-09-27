Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs: Full team news for Saturday's game
Coles, who has recovered from the injury that sidelined him during pre-season, comes in for Angus Scott-Young in the second row, with the Australian named among the replacements.
Juarno Augustus is handed the No.8 shirt following a strong cameo at Bath last Friday. He replaces Sam Graham, who is on the bench.
The only other change to the team that lost 38-16 at The Rec last weekend comes in the backs as Tommy Freeman replaces Ollie Sleightholme on the wing.
Callum Hunter-Hill has been added to the unavailable list, joining Emeka Atuanya, George Hendy, Tom Lockett, Alex Mitchell and Burger Odendaal on the sidelines.
Exeter include former Saints tighthead prop Ehren Painter in their starting 15 for the trip to the Gardens.
Olly Woodburn moves from the wing to centre, meaning Paul Brown-Bampoe starts in the back three following a strong pre-season and 75 minutes from the bench on his league debut in the 17-14 defeat to Leicester Tigers last weekend.
Saints: Furbank (c); Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, James; Iyogun, C Langdon, Davison; Munga, Coles; Kemeny, Pearson, Augustus.
Replacements: R Smith, West, Green, Scott-Young, Graham, McParland, Thame, Sleightholme.
Exeter Chiefs: Hodge; Feyi-Waboso, Woodburn, Hawkins, Brown-Bampoe; H Skinner, Maunder; Sio (c), Frost, Painter; Tuima, Tshiunza; Roots, Capstick, Vintcent.
Replacements: Yeandle, Goodrick-Clarke, Street, Dunne, Moloney, Cairns, Haydon-Wood, Rigg.
