Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs: Big match preview

Fraser Dingwall and Saints will start a league season at home for the first time since they faced Gloucester in September 2021 (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round one)

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 1pm

Weather forecast: 14c, partly cloudy

Live television coverage: TNT Sports

Referee: Joe James

Assistant referees: Craig Maxwell-Keys and Jonathan Healy

TMO: Dan Jones

No.4: James Clarke

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Edoardo Todaro, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Fraser Dingwall (c), 11 James Ramm; 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Craig Wright, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Alex Coles, 5 Ed Prowse; 6 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Callum Chick.

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 JJ Van Der Mescht, 20 Sam Graham, 21 Jonny Weimann, 22 Rory Hutchinson, 23 Toby Thame.

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Josh Hodge; 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Hammersley, 11 Paul Brown-Bampoe; 10 Harvey Skinner, 9 Stephen Varney; 1 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 2 Joseph Dweba, 3 Josh Iosefa-Scott; 4 Rusi Tuima, 5 Lewis Pearson; 6 Christ Tshiunza, 7 Ethan Roots (c), 8 Ross Vintcent.

Replacements: 16 Jack Yeandle, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Bachuki Tchumbadze, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Greg Fisilau, 21 Charlie Chapman, 22 Nick Lilley, 23 Kane James.

Not considered for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, Amena Caqusau, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Tom James, Josh Kemeny, Curtis Langdon, Tom Lockett, Alex Mitchell, Chunya Munga, Henry Pollock, Charlie Ulcoq, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Tom West.

Most recent meeting: Sunday, May 11, 2025: Exeter Chiefs 42 Saints 14 (Gallagher PREM)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "We're very excited. It's been a long pre-season and we've had three solid performances. Now we're fired up to get into the meat and drink of the season. With our focus being away from home, we've travelled a lot in pre-season, to Bedford, to Glasgow, to Saracens, so it will be good to come home to a full house this weekend. The change (at Exeter) sort of started at the back end of last season. New coaches came in and they will be wanting to rebuild and get back to the top of the tree. They've got a great history over the past decade and the past couple of seasons will be far from ideal for them so I know Rob Baxter will be pushing that group very hard. They've obviously had a very long pre-season as well and brought in a lot of very good players as well.”

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter: “I’m really looking forward to the start of the league season. It’s been a challenging pre-season in a lot of ways for us, but we’ve come through it. I think we look like a team that’s bubbling at the surface. We’ve worked through some challenges and now we can really throw everything into playing in the PREM. Northampton have got threats all across the park. Watching them in pre-season, we’ve seen they’re very strong set piece wise. You could see all throughout last season that they were a dangerous side. For us, we’ve got to focus on ourselves and not put too much emphasis on Northampton and what they’re going to do. We have to discuss what we want to get out of the game and identify the pathways that will help us get a result.”

Opposition danger man: Josh Hodge is a huge threat on the counter-attack, with his searing pace able to catch teams cold. The full-back often performs well against Saints so will need to be shackled by the home side on Sunday.

Tom Vickers’ prediction: Saints are once again hit by a huge amount of absences as their league campaign starts, but with a full house backing them and plenty of talent still to call upon, they have the ability to get off to a winning start in the league this weekend. But it won't be easy against an Exeter side who will be desperate to perform far better than they did last season. Saints 32 Exeter 28.