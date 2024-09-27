Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs: Big match preview
Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Date and kick-off time: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 5.30pm
Weather forecast: 13c, mostly cloudy
Live television coverage: TNT Sports 1
Referee: Adam Leal
Assistant referees: Mike Hudson and Peter Allan
TMO: Matthew Carley
Saints: Furbank (c); Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, James; Iyogun, C Langdon, Davison; Munga, Coles; Kemeny, Pearson, Augustus.
Replacements: R Smith, West, Green, Scott-Young, Graham, McParland, Thame, Sleightholme.
Exeter Chiefs: Hodge; Feyi-Waboso, Woodburn, Hawkins, Brown-Bampoe; H Skinner, Maunder; Sio (c), Frost, Painter; Tuima, Tshiunza; Roots, Capstick, Vintcent.
Replacements: Yeandle, Goodrick-Clarke, Street, Dunne, Moloney, Cairns, Haydon-Wood, Rigg.
Not considered for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, George Hendy, Callum Hunter-Hill, Tom Lockett, Alex Mitchell, Burger Odendaal.
Most recent meeting: Saturday, January 6, 2024: Exeter Chiefs 36 Saints 42 (Gallagher Premiership)
Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "Exeter will be in a similar boat to us and be hugely frustrated about their game against Tigers. In fairness to Tigers, it was an incredible rearguard effort, but Exeter created loads of opportunities and didn't quite convert them. They will be pretty pleased with a lot of what they did, but they'll be wanting to right the wrongs of last week, as we do."
Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter: “We’re ready to go this weekend. We think we’ve got a formula to be competitive away from home. We weren’t great away at Northampton last season, so we’ve talked about that and talked about changing the process that meant the game got away from us that last time. Our focus, for obvious reasons is winning, but you have to give yourself the initial chance to win before you are able to do it. It’s the processes and foundations that, if you get them right, give you a chance. Despite the result at Bath, I think Northampton probably feel there’s an energy, a pace and a vibrancy that they can bring to a game at home – like they did last year – which will deal with most of the issues they had against Bath. We’ve got to make sure that’s not the case. I think they will want to get the show on the road at home. While it will be a big challenge for us, it is one I’d kind of prefer coming this week. I think to go up there and give ourselves a chance to stick in for 80 minutes will be a good test of us away from home and it’s something that I am personally looking forward to.”
Opposition dangerman: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso needs little introduction these days. The wing has really made his mark for Exeter and England in recent times and can strike at any time if afforded space.
Tom Vickers’ prediction: Both sides possess some fantastic backline threats so it will be about which pack can feed them the most. Saints are at home in a competitive match for the first time since claiming title glory, and they will be eager to put on a show for their fans. They have the ability to do it, but will have to defend well against a lively Exeter outfit. Saints 32 Exeter 23.
