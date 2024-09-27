Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round two)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "Exeter will be in a similar boat to us and be hugely frustrated about their game against Tigers. In fairness to Tigers, it was an incredible rearguard effort, but Exeter created loads of opportunities and didn't quite convert them. They will be pretty pleased with a lot of what they did, but they'll be wanting to right the wrongs of last week, as we do."

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter: “We’re ready to go this weekend. We think we’ve got a formula to be competitive away from home. We weren’t great away at Northampton last season, so we’ve talked about that and talked about changing the process that meant the game got away from us that last time. Our focus, for obvious reasons is winning, but you have to give yourself the initial chance to win before you are able to do it. It’s the processes and foundations that, if you get them right, give you a chance. Despite the result at Bath, I think Northampton probably feel there’s an energy, a pace and a vibrancy that they can bring to a game at home – like they did last year – which will deal with most of the issues they had against Bath. We’ve got to make sure that’s not the case. I think they will want to get the show on the road at home. While it will be a big challenge for us, it is one I’d kind of prefer coming this week. I think to go up there and give ourselves a chance to stick in for 80 minutes will be a good test of us away from home and it’s something that I am personally looking forward to.”