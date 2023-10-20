Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears: Full team news for the Premiership clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The black, green and gold make just one change to the team that lost 20-15 in the league opener at Sale Sharks last Sunday as Seabrook comes in for Fraser Dingwall, who suffered an injury at Salford Community Stadium.

Tom Litchfield will take Seabrook’s place among the replacements.

Dingwall’s absence means Tommy Freeman switches from the wing to centre, starting there for just the second time in his career.

Tom Seabrook scored an eye-catching try in the Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Bristol last month (photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Summer signing Seabrook, who has scored four tries in five appearances since joining from Gloucester, is on the wing.

Sam Graham will skipper the side in the absence of Dingwall and club captain Lewis Ludlam, who is still at the World Cup with England.

Courtney Lawes and Alex Mitchell are also away as they both start for England in their semi-final against South Africa on Saturday night.

Saints are missing a total of 13 players this weekend, with 10 men on the injured list.

Dingwall, Juarno Augustus, Callum Braley, George Furbank, Emmanuel Iyogun, Tarek Haffar, Temo Mayanavanua, Beltus Nonleh, Burger Odendaal and Kayde Sylvester are all sidelined.

As for Bristol, they hand a first start to powerhouse centre Virimi Vakatawa this weekend as he forms a formidable partnership with Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

Callum Sheedy returns at fly-half, taking the place of the injured AJ MacGinty.

Max Lahiff comes in at tighthead in the only change to the pack from last Friday’s 25-14 win at home to Leicester Tigers.

Saints: Hendy; Seabrook, Freeman, Hutchinson, Ramm; F Smith, James; E Waller, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Coles; Scott-Young, Pearson, Graham (c).

Replacements: R Smith, A Waller, Millar Mills, Lockett, Munga, McParland, Grayson, Litchfield.

Bristol Bears: Lane; Heward, Vakatawa, van Rensburg, Ibitoye; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Lahiff; Dun, Batley; Harding (c), Thomas, Bradbury.