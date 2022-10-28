Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears: Full team news for Saturday's game at the Gardens

Fin Smith will make his Saints debut against Bristol Bears

Smith joined Saints earlier this month, having been left out of contract following Worcester Warriors' sad demise.

And having now fully recovered from a jaw injury, the fly-half will be handed the 10 shirt against the Bears in the Gallagher Premiership clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Smith comes in for James Grayson, who is among the replacements.

George Hendy is handed a huge change at full-back as George Furbank has been away with England and Tommy Freeman remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Hendy will be starting a Premiership game for the first time, having previously played in two league games, both as a replacement.

Rory Hutchinson is back to boost Saints at centre, having recovered from concussion.

That allows Matt Proctor to move to the wing, with Tom Collins dropping to the bench.

Mike Haywood, who has not started since the opening day of the season, returns at hooker.

Manny Iyogun comes in for Alex Waller at loosehead, while Alex Moon, Sam Graham and Aaron Hinkley replace David Ribbans, Alex Coles and Lewis Ludlam, who have all been on international duty this week.

Bristol are also without some star men as Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler have also been with England in Jersey.

Sam Lewis will make his first league start of the season alongside Fitz Harding and Magnus Bradbury in the back row, with Joe Joyce captaining the side from the second row.

Former Wasps scrum-half Will Porter could make his Bears debuts from the bench, as could former Worcester tighthead prop Jay Tyack, who has joined on a trial period with immediate effect.

Saints: Hendy; Proctor, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Sleightholme; Smith, Mitchell; Iyogun, Haywood, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Moon; Graham, Hinkley, Augustus.

Replacements: Matavesi, E Waller, Petch, Nansen, Scott-Young, James, Grayson, Collins.

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Purdy; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Lahiff; Batley, Joyce (c), Bradbury, Lewis, Harding.