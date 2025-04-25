Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears: Full team news
However, four names have been added to the lengthening injury list, with Tom Pearson, Iakopo Mapu, Charlie Savala and Burger Odendaal all ruled out after last Friday's brutal battle with Newcastle Falcons.
George Furbank is not on the injury list but he will not be risked against Bristol.
That means James Ramm returns to start at full-back after having to withdraw on the day of the game last weekend due to a neck problem.
Fraser Dingwall skippers the side from centre, with Tom Litchfield and Tommy Freeman on the wings.
Fin Smith has been passed fit after taking a bang to the knee at Newcastle, and Alex Mitchell is back at scrum-half after coming off the bench last Friday.
Pearson, Mapu, Savala and Odendaal join Sam Graham, George Hendy, George Makepeace-Cubitt, Archie McParland, Toby Thame, Ollie Sleightholme and Robbie Smith on the not considered for selection list.
Steven Luatua will make his 150th competitive appearance for Bristol this weekend.
Luatua joins the returning Santiago Grondona in the back row, with skipper Fitz Harding switching to No.8.
In the second row, Josh Caulfield and Joe Owen start in place of the injured Joe Batley and James Dun, while Harry Thacker starts at hooker.
Pat Lam names an unchanged backline from the one that started in the defeat to Leicester Tigers last weekend, while on the bench, Jimmy Williams returns to action.
Saints: 15. James Ramm; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Fraser Dingwall (c), 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Tom Litchfield; 10: Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Manny Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Alex Coles; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Henry Pollock, 8. Juarno Augustus.
Replacements: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Tom West, 18. Elliot Millar Mills, 19. Tom Lockett, 20. Angus Scott-Young, 21. Tom James, 22. Tom Seabrook, 23. Will Glister.
Bristol Bears: 15. Rich Lane; 14. Deago Bailey, 13. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11. Gabriel Ibitoye; 10. AJ MacGinty, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Harry Thacker, 3. Max Lahiff; 4. Josh Caulfield, 5. Joe Owen; 6. Steven Luatua, 7. Santiago Grondona, 8. Fitz Harding (c).
Replacements: 16. Gabriel Oghre, 17. Yann Thomas, 18. George Kloska, 19. Viliame Mata, 20. Ben Grondona, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. James Williams, 23. Siva Naulago.
