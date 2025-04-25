Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears: Big match preview

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round 15)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “I'm excited. It's a rare time this season we've won three on the bounce and we want to continue that momentum. We want to get more points to try to climb the league table and give ourselves a chance. Bristol will be disappointed with the result against Leicester (Tigers won 36-19 at Ashton Gate last Sunday) and they're totally different to so many other sides in the Premiership. Their pass-per-kick stats and their kick return stats are really unusual so they pose a lot of different questions. It's exciting for us to get our teeth into a different challenge. We went there (to Bristol in October) without our England players because they were preparing for the autumn internationals. We had a mix-and-match team with a lot missing but in large parts we played pretty well and took a lot from that experience. Bristol throughout the year have continued to play in the same vein and stuck to their guns. They've scored some ludicrously good tries and they're top of the stats in terms of line-breaks and offloads and up there with Bath in tries scored. There's been some evolution in how they do it, but their ethos is generally the same.”