Northampton Saints v Bath: Team news for Saturday's cup clash at the Gardens

Tom Pearson and Chunya Munga will make their Saints debuts in the Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Bath at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).
By Tom Vickers
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Tom Pearson will make his Saints debut on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Tom Pearson will make his Saints debut on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
The talented duo arrived following the sad demise of London Irish during the summer, and both players will start against Bath.

Saints have named an extremely strong side with just two cup matches to go before the Gallagher Premiership opener at Sale Sharks on October 15.

Full-back George Furbank skippers the black, green and gold on his 100th appearance for the club.

Centre Rory Hutchinson comes in to make his first appearance of the season, and there are first starts for Furbank, James Ramm, Manny Iyogun, Robbie Smith and Juarno Augustus.

Paul Hill is available again and is named among the replacements, with youngsters Archie McParland and Toby Thame having impressed sufficiently to remain part of the matchday squad.

Matthew Arden, Callum Braley, Jake Garside, Tarek Haffar, Beltus Nonleh, Burger Odendaal and Ollie Sleightholme are unavailable for selection.

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, Sam Matavesi and Temo Mayanavanua are on duty at the World Cup.

Saints: 15 George Furbank (c); 14 James Ramm, 13 Fraser Dingwall, 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 Tommy Freeman; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Tom James; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Robbie Smith, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Alex Coles, 5 Chunya Munga; 6 Tom Pearson, 7 Sam Graham, 8 Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon, 17 Ethan Waller, 18 Paul Hill, 19 Alex Moon, 20 Angus Scott-Young, 21 Archie McParland, 22 Toby Thame, 23 Tom Seabrook.

