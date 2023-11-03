Northampton Saints v Bath: Full team news for the Gallagher Premiership clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Furbank keeps hold of the captaincy as Ludlam only came back midway through the week, but the England man is named at No.8 in place of Sam Graham this weekend.

Tommy Freeman returns to the team after overcoming an ankle injury picked up against Bristol Bears last month.

Freeman takes the place of Tom Seabrook, who is named among the replacements, but James Ramm remains sidelined.

Lewis Ludlam starts for Saints against Bath (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Trevor Davison, who has been ruled out due to illness, is now also on the unavailable list, meaning Elliot Millar Mills will start at tighthead this weekend.

Paul Hill is on the bench as he gets set to make his first Premiership appearance of the season.

Alex Waller comes in for brother Ethan at loosehead, while Alex Moon replaces Chunya Munga in the second row.

There is good news on the bench as Ollie Sleightholme is fit enough to be named in a matchday 23 for the first time since February.

The 'not considered for selection' list remains long though, with Ramm and Davison on it alongside Matthew Arden, Juarno Augustus, Toby Cousins, Manny Iyogun, Tarek Haffar, Temo Mayanavanua, Burger Odendaal, Robbie Smith and Kayde Sylvester.

Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Hendy; F Smith, James; A Waller, Langdon, Millar Mills; Moon, Coles; Scott-Young, Pearson, Ludlam.

Replacements: Cruse, E Waller, Hill, Munga, Graham, McParland, Sleightholme, Seabrook.

Bath: de Glanville; McConnochie, Ojomoh, Redpath, Muir; Bailey, Schreuder; Obano, Annett, du Toit; McNally, Lee-Warner; Reid (c), Underhill, Coetzee.