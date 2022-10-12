Northampton Saints 49 Harlequins 29: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Because whether it's in the Gallagher Premiership or the Premiership Rugby Cup, so much seems to be packed into every 80 minutes.

From the lifeless feeling that hovered over the Gardens during a difficult losing run a couple of years ago, to the feelgood factor that is now in evidence - it has been some journey.

And win or lose, the feeling you get walking away from games these days makes you feel like you've been on the booze (some people have, of course).

Covering games these days is a head-spinning experience as tries fly in left, right and centre.

Saints have delivered drama on more than just a weekly basis of late, scoring tries for fun at the weekend and in midweek.

Because whichever set of players wear the black, green and gold, it's clear that they are sent out there with the same message.

Lock Tom Lockett, who scored his first Saints try in the win against Harlequins on Tuesday night, summed it up well.

Tom James scored for Saints on a night when he was the skipper

The 20-year-old said: "When we play Saints rugby and stick to our DNA, it's so good to watch and it's even better to play in.

"It's something we're trying to do throughout the whole club: we're trying to look after the breakdown, get quick speed of ball and play on top of teams.

"It's tough on the lungs!"

Tough on the lungs for players, tough on the fingertips for journalists: this Saints squad is all-action.

There were a whopping 41 points scored by the black, green and gold before the break against Harlequins: more than a point a minute!

They have won three successive games in all competitions, scoring an incredible 21 tries in the process.

And at a time when the Premiership is getting some bad press for the financial issues some of its clubs face, there is no doubt that Saints are doing their bit to bring some light relief.

They are the great entertainers right now, but they are well aware that they need to stop entertaining quite so much when it comes to conceding points.

Their we'll-score-more-than-you philosophy is great, except when they are unable to fulfil it.

And against the best sides, they will have to be so much sharper in terms of defence and discipline.

But after seven days, three games and an abacus-breaking number of tries, there is no doubt that excitement has overtaken trepidation.

This is a young, hungry group of players who are enjoying the instructions they are being given.

And the supporters are surely enjoying watching it all unfold.

How they rated...

GEORGE HENDY - got his name on the scoresheet again as he used his speed and awareness to good effect during this game... 8

TOM COLLINS - just loves a try. The wing added two more to his tally, displaying his fantastic finishing ability once again... 8

TOM LITCHFIELD - the centre is something of a pinball wizard as he bounces off defenders at will and forces opposition defences to get sucked in to try to stop him... 8

ETHAN GRAYSON - what a shift from the centre as he continued the fine form he has shown for Bedford with another big display here... 8

JAMES RAMM - it won't be long before this man is playing in the Premiership as he continues to ooze class, setting up a lovely score for George Hendy and defending so well on so many occasions... 8

JAMES GRAYSON - what a 27 minutes this was from the fly-half, who delivered one of the best try assists you'll see all season, using a quickly-taken penalty to set Tom Collins free for a score... 8

TOM JAMES - CHRON STAR MAN - a really sharp showing from the scrum-half as he created openings and took one himself, setting the tone for his team... 8

OISIN HEFFERNAN - picked up loose balls like he was taking apples from a tree, motoring into contact when he got the chance... 8

ASTON GRADWICK-LIGHT - not the easiest night at lineout time but still did some good things around the field, showing his bravery... 7

ED PROWSE - has shown what he is all about as he seems to relish the physical challenge, and he was involved a lot here... 7.5

BRANDON NANSEN - one clear-out at a breakdown was eye-catching as it rattled Quins, and his physicality was evident once again... 8

TOM LOCKETT - a really strong showing, capped with his first Saints try. The lock certainly looks a real prospect, calling the lineout and even showing off some decent handling... 8

KAYDE SYLVESTER - an all-action performance from the back row forward as he etched his name on the scoresheet before turning on the power in attack and defence... 8

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG - showed his first-team class, spotting openings from breakdowns, scoring a try and making some big hits... 8

GEORDIE IRVINE - stood up for his team-mate, Jake Garside, during the second half and looks a strong team player as he continually gets stuck in... 7.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

JOEL MATAVESI (for J Grayson 27) - another really strong showing from the centre, who actually played at fly-half here after replacing Grayson. Really good physicality and skill on show... 8

JAKE GARSIDE (for Collins 40) - the scrum-half got a chance on the wing, and he didn't disappoint. He was all-action, looking fired up as he fizzed around and caused Quins problems...7.5

EHREN PAINTER (for Prowse 48) - some more useful minutes for the prop as he got stuck in and blew off some cobwebs as he nears Premiership action for his side... 6.5