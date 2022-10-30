Northampton Saints 45 Bristol Bears 31: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

James Grayson roared with delight after scoring a timely try for Saints

The game started with a reminder of Saints' ill discipline as they conceded four successive penalties.

It also started with them conceding from a lineout drive, something we know has been an area of weakness for them so far this season.

What we also know though, is that Saints can play their way out of holes.

And they did just that as they finally found their swagger on 14 minutes.

We know that Alex Mitchell is quite good. Okay, he's very good. And he showed us that again with the try that breathed life into his team.

We also know that Rory Hutchinson is really good, too. And once he got his hands on the ball and started to create, there was always going to be trouble.

We are less sure why Mitchell and Hutchinson don't get picked by England and Scotland respectively - but their loss was certainly Saints' gain on Saturday afternoon.

We were pretty sure how Aaron Hinkley would react to being left out of the matchday squad at Bath last weekend - and we saw what we expected: a hugely determined display.

There was also such quality to it.

We knew Hinkley had that in his locker, as every coach who has ever mentored him surely does.

And what we have come to know since he joined Saints on trial is that he can be, and already is, a big Premiership performer.

We are just starting to find out about Fin Smith.

The fly-half, who was left out of work by Worcester Warriors' sad demise, joined Saints earlier this month.

We knew he was highly rated, but those who hadn't seen much of him needed showing just why.

It wasn't to take him long as he pulled the strings at the Gardens like he had been doing so for years.

There were a couple of moments he'd like back, notably a couple of missed kicks to touch and an intercept pass.

But we found out that Smith has no trouble from the tee as he slotted every effort that he was afforded.

We also found out how he fits into this Saints backline as he delivered a sparkling showing laced with some excellent passing, plenty of bamboozling running and strong tackling.

Another thing we discovered was how George Hendy could do when handed a Premiership start. Pretty well as it turns out, as he shrugged off some early nerves to showcase his talent.

Late on though, we saw some things from Saints as a team that we already knew as they struggled to keep a grip on the game and gave the opposition some hope.

We know Saints can be susceptible to switching off for periods of matches, and they did that to allow the Bears to dream.

But we found out how James Grayson would respond to being benched as he came on and scored, roaring with delight after diving over for a timely try that settled the nerves.

We already knew the Gardens could be loud, but we were reminded of that on quite a few occasions on Saturday afternoon.

And how these fans would love more of the same, especially this outcome, when Exeter Chiefs come calling on Friday night.

We know that will be a huge test.

And we are about to find out just how Saints deal with it.

How they rated...

GEORGE HENDY - a first Premiership start for the young full-back, and he grew into the first half, playing a key part in Ollie Sleightholme's try... 8

MATT PROCTOR - got in on the scoring act and continues to show his importance to the side in whatever position he is selected... 7.5

FRASER DINGWALL - a solid display from the skipper, who played his part in a try for Sleightholme and who did what he had to do... 7.5

RORY HUTCHINSON - what a difference this man can make to Saints' attacking game. Ball in hand, he is a joy to watch, and he cut Bristol apart in the first half... 8.5

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME - etched his name on the scoresheet for the sixth time this season, and he was a lively presence throughout... 8

FIN SMITH - as debuts go, this was an excellent one from the young fly-half who looks like being a big player for the future and the present... 8.5

ALEX MITCHELL - an international-class display as he grabbed a couple of tries to set Saints alight in trademark fashion.... 9

MANNY IYOGUN - is establishing himself as the go-to-guy at loosehead as he provides power and energy for long periods... 7.5

MIKE HAYWOOD - a really strong comeback showing from the hooker as he got involved in plenty of attacks, playing a big part in the Salakaia-Loto stunner... 7.5

PAUL HILL - we saw him acting as scrum-half again here, and his handling and ability to play a bit was once again impressive... 7.5

LUKHAN SALAKAIA-LOTO - how good has this guy been since joining during the summer? There are echoes of Samu Manoa in how he goes about his business and he scored in Manoa style here, notching his first try for Saints... 9

ALEX MOON - a really strong showing from the lock, who made some big hits and who looked steady throughout... 8

SAM GRAHAM - picked up a late yellow card just after he almost picked up a try, but this was a decent enough display from the back row forward... 7

AARON HINKLEY - CHRON STAR MAN - this was a 'don't-drop-me-again' performance' as he stated his case for being a regular starter with a quite fantastic display... 9

JUARNO AUGUSTUS - was looking dangerous until injury ended his stay on the field six minutes before the break... 7

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG (for Augustus 34) - certainly got stuck in for his side, reaching double figures in tackles... 7

ETHAN WALLER (for Iyogun 52) - Saints started to find themselves under more pressure as the game went on and he gave away a penalty or two, as many others did... 6

SAM MATAVESI (for Haywood 59) - helped to pose a bit of a threat to Bristol at the breakdown but the Bears were starting to bite in the second half... 6

ALFIE PETCH (for Hill 59) - made his tackles when he had to and did what he could to get involved in the match... 6

