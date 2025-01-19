Northampton Saints 34 Munster 32: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Alex Coles and Co got the better of Munster (photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Who needs Netflix when you’ve got Northampton Saints?

If you want edge-of-your-seat entertainment, cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens remains the place to be.

Thirteen days on from a Gallagher Premiership blockbuster against Bath, Saints were part of another epic encounter, this time in the Investec Champions Cup.

After slotting a breakdown penalty with the clock in the red to beat Bath by a single point, Saints won an added-time breakdown penalty to prevail by two points against Munster.

It was yet another nerve-shredding conclusion that Phil Dowson’s men came out on the right side of at home, showing just what an aura they have at the Gardens.

So often, they just come up with that bit more to ensure that their fans can head home happy.

Their fortress, conquered so rarely, lays the foundation for so many memorable wins.

And this was right up there, not only because of how it unfolded but because of what it meant.

It meant Saints beat Munster for the third time in succession, something they could only have dreamed about when they were regularly losing to the team from Thomond Park in years gone by.

It meant Saints topped their Champions Cup pool for the second time in as many seasons, an incredible achievement for a club with a lower mid-table Premiership budget.

And it meant not only will Saints have a home round of 16 tie in back-to-back campaigns but they would also play a home quarter-final should they make it that far.

What this Saints team - the champions of England, let’s not forget - is doing should be recognised as truly special.

Because this is a team, built with modest funds, that can go toe to toe with pretty much any outfit in Europe.

Saints have showed their spirit time and again in meetings with Munster, winning with 14 men at Thomond Park a year ago, finding the X factor needed to crack them at the Gardens last April and then rallying from 15-5 down before holding on at the end here.

These contests, between two special clubs with special players and special fans, are to be truly savoured.

These are proper rugby giants slugging it out on the biggest club stage.

This was Tadhg Beirne causing mayhem.

It was Jack Crowley showing his class.

This was Fin Smith producing a stunning try assist.

It was Henry Pollock continuing to become a star in front of our very eyes.

And you almost feel it’s criminal that these matches are not played to a wider audience.

Because entertainment like this can’t be found in many places.

If you want it, you need to come to the Gardens and watch this black, green and gold team play.

They don’t do it the easy way - Northampton Saints never have - but where would be the fun in that?

How they rated…

JAMES RAMM - cut some majestic lines, scoring with one of them, and his assist for a Tom Seabrook try… as Sam Vesty was seen saying on the big screen: “What a f****** pass!”… 9.5

TOMMY FREEMAN - solid when called upon in defence and always looking to make things happen in attack as he once again showed his big-game ability… 8.5

FRASER DINGWALL - Saints’ defensive lynchpin was holding firm, making hit after hit and upping the physicality levels at the game went on… 8.5

RORY HUTCHINSON - made some massive hits, won a breakdown penalty and also helped to create in attack as he really caught the eye here… 9

TOM SEABROOK - what a day for the winger as he bagged a memorable hat-trick that helped his team to secure a superb victory… 9.5

FIN SMITH - his palmed-on pass for Ramm’s try was a thing of beauty and he also showed his excellence in defence with some really physical collisions… 8.5

ALEX MITCHELL - battled on after taking some heavy blows to his knee and his sharpness throughout was so vital to Saints playing at the tempo they did… 8

TAREK HAFFAR - some of his carries were gargantuan as he forced Munster back on a few occasions, once again showing his worth… 8.5

CURTIS LANGDON - CHRON STAR MAN - you might not see a more hard-working performance than this. Must have covered every blade of Gardens grass as he popped up all over the pitch to great effect… 9.5

TREVOR DAVISON - big Trev made some big hits here as he stopped Munster in their tracks on a couple of occasions while also looking strong at scrum time… 8

ALEX COLES - Saints and England will hope this man’s injury isn’t as bad as it seemed as he had to wear a sling after the game. Had been such an assured presence before he was forced off… 8

TOM LOCKETT - he looks to be relishing life on the big stage and he certainly seemed at home here with another towering display… 8.5

JOSH KEMENY - such a sharp player who always threatens to produce little breaks here and there and who does the dirty work well, too… 8

TOM PEARSON - thundered on and on, lifting the intensity levels in attack and defence as he produced a massive performance for his side… 9

JUARNO AUGUSTUS - made some huge carries to get his team on the front foot and his immense physicality was key for Saints… 8.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

CALLUM HUNTER-HILL (for Coles 54) - looked so up for this as he made some bone-crunching hits, making up for the time he’s lost at Saints due to injury… 7.5

TOM WEST (for Haffar 59) - one of his carries sucked Munster into panic mode as he looked eager to gain ground for his team… 7

HENRY POLLOCK (for Augustus 59) - the ultimate impact player as he made a try-saving tackle and then won the breakdown penalty that made sure Saints secured the victory. A generational talent… 8.5