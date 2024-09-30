Northampton Saints 30 Exeter Chiefs 24: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When Fin Smith slotted a trademark drop goal with 20 minutes to go, some inside cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens will have been lulled into thinking it was all over.

Saints had moved into a 30-10 lead against a dogged Exeter Chiefs side and sights were starting to be set on a try bonus point.

But the summer break, from which Saints emerged as English champions, always brings about a touch of memory loss, meaning you can quickly forget much of what you’d known before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there were soon some short, sharp reminders that this is the Gallagher Premiership and this is the Northampton Saints.

Saints celebrated after getting over the line at the Gardens (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Good or bad, they only do entertainment, and here we were again with two minutes to go.

By that time, Exeter had shown immense character to pull back to just six points down, and Saints were a man short as Rory Hutchinson had unfortunately been sin-binned for a high tackle.

It meant the team nicknamed ‘the cardiac kids’ were well and truly back, getting hearts to beat much faster than is healthy.

How we’d forgotten that feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the end, as they did so often last season, Saints got over the line in a tight tussle.

Players may have departed during the summer, but that winning mentality when the heat comes on still clearly remains.

And it was a hugely positive sign to see Saints win another game in which they weren’t at their blistering best for long periods.

That ability to eventually deal with a weight on their shoulders was what won them the Premiership final, and it has won them a game at the second time of asking in their title defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were some moments of magic, notably the build-up to the tries of Alex Coles and Hutchinson.

And there was some massive defence as Exeter set up camp in the Saints half on so many occasions.

The Chiefs had 60 per cent of the possession in the first period but were being shut out until a touch of inspiration from Harvey Skinner set up Olly Woodburn four minutes before the break.

Saints then landed a couple of big blows early in the second period and kept adding to their lead through the metronomic boot of Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But you never really felt it was a comfortable scenario, even at 20 points up.

Exeter continued to scrap and they continued to boss the territory battle.

Saints, backed by the noise of a full house at their glorious home, kept them at bay until Immanuel Feyi-Waboso found his way to the line on two occasions.

And Josh Hodge’s exceptional kicking display gave Exeter hope of famous victory, the kind Saints claimed at Sandy Park back in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t to be though as, under the dark Northampton skies, Saints snuffed out the Exeter light.

And how good that felt for a team who have become so used to thriving when day turns to night at the Gardens.

They will need to do it all again under the lights when Harlequins come calling on Friday night.

You feel that will be an even more difficult test, but at home Saints have showed that when the going gets tough, they can get going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they will need to call on that quality more and more in the weeks and months to come.

How they rated…

GEORGE FURBANK - a really sturdy showing that was illuminated by a fantastic crossfield kick for Rory Hutchinson to dive over in the corner... 7.5

JAMES RAMM - one scything run aside, this man wasn't really able to get too involved in the game and was replaced early in the second half... 6.5

RORY HUTCHINSON - yellow card aside, this was a big showing from the centre, who defended with all he had, making some big hits, and he also produced a fine finish for a second-half score... 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRASER DINGWALL - his work is so key to this side and he made numerous defensive interventions here... 8

TOMMY FREEMAN - wasn't able to really showcase his electric attacking game but his defensive ability was there for all to see, notably when he stopped England team-mate Immanuel Feyi-Waboso out wide... 7

FIN SMITH - CHRON STAR MAN - what a player this young man is. He was huge defensively while also creating when he got the chance, and his kicking from hand and tee was exceptional... 8.5

TOM JAMES - a solid enough showing from the scrum-half, who did nothing wrong before coming off midway through the second period... 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MANNY IYOGUN - gave away a couple of first-half penalties but was very solid in defence and showed his passing skills a couple of times... 7

CURTIS LANGDON - the tone-setter was at it again for Saints, this time mostly in defence as he thundered around the field, while also producing a nice pop pass for Juarno Augustus to set up an Alex Coles try... 7.5

TREVOR DAVISON - another big scrummaging display from the tighthead prop, who played a big part in forcing Exeter to replace their entire front row at half-time... 7.5

ALEX COLES - got his first minutes in a Saints shirt since the Premiership final, and didn't disappoint, playing a key role and scoring a try... 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHUNYA MUNGA - marked his 50th Premiership appearance with a key score for Saints, charging down an attempted clearance before dotting down. Got through plenty of work... 8

JOSH KEMENY - looks a superb signing and he showed his skill at the breakdown here, allied with some big defence... 8

TOM PEARSON - so energetic, the flanker put pressure on Exeter in attack and defence as he reinforced his England credentials... 8

JUARNO AUGUSTUS - produced a superb try assist for Alex Coles and also made his mark at the breakdown in what was a huge performance... 8

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUKE GREEN (for Davison 51) – put in a shift for his new club and he has had a decent start to his Saints career… 6

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME (for Ramm 51) – looked hard to stop when he got hold of the ball, but Saints were on the back foot for long periods after he came on… 6.5

SAM GRAHAM (for Augustus 58) – always puts himself about and he was frantically trying to help Saints get momentum back here… 6