Newcastle Red Bulls v Northampton Saints: Big match preview

Fin Smith in action for Saints at Newcastle back in April (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Competition: Gallagher PREM (round four)

Venue: Kingston Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Date and kick-off time: Friday, October 17, 2025, 7.45pm

Weather forecast: 9c, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: discovery+

Referee: Ian Tempest

Assistant referees: Hamish Smales and James Clarke

No.4: Wayne Falla

TMO: Peter Allan

Newcastle Red Bulls: 15 Boeta Chamberlain; 14 Oli Spencer, 13 Alex Hearle, 12 Max Clark, 11 Liam Williams; 10 Brett Connon, 9 Simon Benitez Cruz; 1 Adam Brocklebank, 2 George McGuigan (c), 3 Richard Palframan; 4 Jamie Hodgson, 5 Freddie Clarke; 6 Fergus Lee-Warner, 7 Tom Gordon, 8 Amanaki Mafi.

Replacements: 16 Ollie Fletcher, 17 Murray McCallum, 18 Luan de Bruin, 19 Oscar Usher, 20 Freddie Lockwood, 21 James Elliott, 22 Rhys Beckmans, 23 Stefan Coetzee.

Saints: 15 Tommy Freeman; 14 Edoardo Todaro, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Tom Litchfield; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Robbie Smith, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Alex Coles, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht; 6 Josh Kemeny, 7 Sam Graham, 8 Callum Chick (c).

Replacements: 16 Craig Wright, 17 Emmanuel Iyogun, 18 Luke Green, 19 Tom Lockett, 20 Ed Prowse, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Archie McParland, 23 Anthony Belleau.

Not considered for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, George Hendy, Curtis Langdon, Cleopas Kundiona, Elliot Millar Mills, James Ramm, Ollie Sleightholme, Charlie Ulcoq.

Most recent meeting: Friday, April 18, 2025: Newcastle 34 Saints 35 (Gallagher PREM)

Newcastle Red Bulls head coach Alan Dickens: "Every day we come in we're building that cohesion. But we want to be pressing fast forward and getting that cohesion as quickly as possible. It's well documented here that Red Bull want to build from an academy. It's teams like Northampton who really put an emphasis on that and have performed well within the academy leagues. That is a good model to have. I was at Northampton when they had that change of mindset about how they wanted to play. It takes a period of time and there are peaks and troughs. We're playing catch-up here and we need to close that gap as quickly as possible."

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "It's going to be absolutely pumping there on Friday night because it's a full house again at Kingston Park and the impact Red Bull has had already is marked. I appreciate you haven't necessarily seen it on the pitch, but it's exciting for the game. It's a great part of the world to play rugby, it has a huge history around the game with the players it's produced, it's got a great catchment area from an Academy point of view, with Cumbria, Durham, North Yorkshire, Northumberland, so the future is really positive. I'm really glad the Red Bulls have given some solidity and some future to that club."

Opposition danger man: Scrum-half Simon Benitez Cruz made his test debut in Argentina’s historic win over the British & Irish Lions in June 2025, playing both home tests against England during the summer before starting against Uruguay. He certainly has plenty of talent and will be a threat if he is given a chance to get on the ball regularly.

Tom Vickers’ prediction: Very rarely do Saints have it all their own way at Kingston Park, as shown when they won by just a single point there back in April. Newcastle will have a point to prove after last Friday’s loss at Sale and they will be fired up in front of a big home crowd. But Saints have the talent to get the job done if they get their mindset right. Newcastle 22 Saints 32.