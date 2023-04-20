Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Friday's game at Kingston Park

That opens the door for Tom Collins to start on the wing in what will be his final competitive appearance for the black, green and gold if they do not make the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

Paul Hill also starts for Saints at Kingston Park, replacing Trevor Davison, who is thought to be ineligible against his former club, having made the move to the Gardens mid-season.

With Collins and Hill promoted to the starting 15, Alfie Petch and Tom Litchfield will be on the bench this week.

Tom Collins starts for Saints at Newcastle

Alex Coles will not be among the replacements on Friday, with Angus Scott-Young taking his place in the matchday 23 as Saints once again go for a 6:2 split.

Alex Tait is set to make one last appearance for Newcastle as he is named among the replacements. The full-back is set to add to his 269 appearances before retiring at the end of the campaign.

Falcons make three changes to the side which started at Harlequins last weekend, with fit-again Argentina international Matias Orlando in the centres as Ben Stevenson is ruled out by a head knock.

Logovi’i Mulipola packs down at loosehead prop, with Freddie Lockwood added to the back row after scoring from the bench last time out.

Philip van der Walt and Tom Penny are both on the bench after recovering from hand and ankle injuries respectively.

Newcastle Falcons: Obatoyinbo; Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras; Connon, Young (c); Mulipola, Blamire, Tampin; Peterson, de Chaves; Rubiolo, Lockwood, Chick.

Replacements: Cade, Brocklebank, Kenny, van der Walt, Fearns, Stuart, Penny, Tait.

Saints: Furbank; Collins, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Moon; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.