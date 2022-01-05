Newcastle Falcons bidding to build momentum in Saints clash

Louis Schreuder

The Falcons suffered a heavy defeat at Leicester Tigers last weekend, losing 31-0 to the current Gallagher Premiership table-toppers.

Newcastle have slipped to eighth in the league standings, while Saints have dropped to sixth following back-to-back defeats.

And Schreuder told the Falcons website: "I want us to go one step further and get some more wins under our belt.

“It’s been a hard few games over the last month or little bit longer, but we’ve got a great group here and a lot of potential to climb up the table.

“Beating Northampton would be a great start towards that goal, and we can build some more momentum from there.”

Falcons beat Saints 18-10 at Kingston Park back in May, all but ending the top-four bid for Chris Boyd's side.

“Our away game at Northampton last season got cancelled due to Covid, and then the home match was the first game when we were allowed a limited number of supporters back," Schreuder said.

“It was really special to get some of our crowd back for the game, and I remember the atmosphere being really good despite only something like 1,500 supporters being allowed inside the ground.

“Those guys made a massive amount of noise, and we had a good win in the end. It’s a fond memory for us, but at the same time it’s not really relevant to what will happen on Saturday.

"You’ve got two different teams, and Northampton will be bringing pretty much their strongest side because they don’t have too many guys missing at the moment.”

On the Falcons' defeat to Leicester last weekend, Schreuder said: “Obviously we were very disappointed with that result and performance.

“We wanted to go down there and put the challenge to Leicester. They’re clearly a good side because they’re unbeaten all season, and we knew what the challenge was going to be like.

"We maybe got shown up by the conditions because Leicester managed them much better than us, and the boys were hurting from it after the game.

“Getting nilled is never good and it does hurt your pride, but Leicester are a quality team and we can learn a lot from some of the things they did.

“We did a review on Monday because there’s always something you can take from a game, and it’s important you do that.

“Leicester have been going like a train this season and nobody has beaten them, so you have to keep it in perspective.

“You need to pick their brain and see what they do, maybe incorporating aspects of it into your own game, but once that Monday review process is completed the focus all switches to Northampton on Saturday.”

Saints are just six points above Newcastle in the Premiership standings.

“They are going pretty well this season and play a really attractive brand of rugby," Schreuder said.

“They keep things open, they want to move the ball into space and we have to be up for it defensively in terms of how we combat that.