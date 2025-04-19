Newcastle Falcons 34 Northampton Saints 35: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Tom James led the charge at Kingston Park (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

If you were a Saints fan sitting at home watching Friday night’s game at Newcastle Falcons, a sizeable sofa was essential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not for postural support, but for hiding behind, because this was an encounter saturated with anxiety.

From before it began to after it finished, it felt like there was something to worry about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How bad was the injury that stopped James Ramm taking to the field?

What issue did Charlie Savala have that forced him out of the game 25 minutes in?

How was Iakopo Mapu, who stayed on for some time after receiving lengthy treatment on a shoulder problem?

Will Tom Pearson recover in time to face Leinster in a couple of weeks’ time after suffering a knee injury during the first half?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is Fin Smith after he hobbled his way through much of the game after taking a big knock to his knee after scoring a try?

Would Falcons complete an incredible comeback as they cut the Saints lead to a single point having previously been 35-15 down?

Could Saints hold on at the end as the clock ticked into the red?

Was referee Luke Pearce going to spot something and continue the game after Tarek Haffar had won a breakdown penalty that seemingly put an end to it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final three questions above were eventually answered by the final whistle as Saints breathed a big sigh of relief, finally ending their barren Gallagher Premiership away run.

They had managed to hold their nerve to seal a one-point success that, despite all of those issues listed, felt so sweet.

Saints had not won a league away game since earning a thrilling victory at Exeter Chiefs on January 6, 2024.

It was a streak filled with so many agonising moments, including this year’s losses at the likes of Harlequins and Sale Sharks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this time, Saints came out on the right side of a narrow scoreline.

They survived the late scare at Kingston Park and showed the fight they had at the same venue last season, when they won 16-14 in October 2023.

On that occasion, it was also Saints’ first away win of the league season, in only their second match on their travels in what would prove to be a title-winning campaign.

This time, it looks hugely unlikely that they will become champions again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that is due to a number of reasons, most notably a laundry list of injuries and absences in key positions at key moments.

They had to deal with that again here as they tried to juggle their depleted squad ahead of the trip to face Leinster in Dublin on the first weekend of May.

But deal with it they did, as the players and coaches showed just how desperate they are to not let this league campaign simply peter out.

They want to finish with a flourish, despite the fact they have that huge Investec Champions Cup semi-final to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winning breeds belief and belief breeds winning, and that is now three victories on the spin for Saints.

How they would love to keep that run going against Bristol Bears and then, of course, at the Aviva Stadium.

Those battles are for another day, so for now, Saints should just savour the sweet taste of an away win, while looking to ensure it’s not the last they enjoy this season.

How they rated…

RORY HUTCHINSON – thrust into a full-back role that he’s only started in a few times for Saints, he largely did well, making a try-saving tackle on Elliott Obatoyinbo during the first half and setting up a score for Fin Smith with his trademark snake hips… 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WILL GLISTER – CHRON STAR MAN – a Premiership debut to remember for the 19-year-old as he dealt with everything the Falcons threw at him, including numerous high balls, and etched his name on the scoresheet with a tidy try. Was so solid and did everything well… 8.5

BURGER ODENDAAAL – got the chance to captain Saints on the night and produced another physical performance that included a key role in a lovely Tom James try… 7.5

TOM LITCHFIELD – was involved time and time again as he continually tried to push the Falcons back with his power game… 7.5

TOM SEABROOK – produced some good defensive line-speed that proved important on a couple of occasions. Just missed out on a try as he couldn’t quite ground Fin Smith’s crossfield kick… 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHARLIE SAVALA – played a vital role in Craig Wright’s score with a nice pass but had to come off due to injury, which will have been frustrating on a big night for him… 7

TOM JAMES – seemed to be involved at every turn, leading the charge for Saints in attack as he enjoyed another trip to Kingston Park, where he also played a key role in a win last season… 8.5

TOM WEST – arguably his best showing in a Saints shirt as he thundered around the pitch looking to make an impact where he could, helping to deliver at set-piece time and when his side got the chance to put pressure on the Falcons… 8

CRAIG WRIGHT – a first Premiership start for the talented young forward, and he took his chance as he seemed to make metres every time he got the ball. He also added a try to cap a memorable display… 8.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUKE GREEN – grabbed a try as he used his power to good effect time and again, showing the quality that earned him an England A appearance earlier this season… 8

CHUNYA MUNGA – showed some good handling to go with his power game while also helping to keep the Saints set piece steady… 7.5

TOM LOCKETT – the lofty lock used his sizeable frame to push Saints forward, and he is having a strong season… 7.5

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG – just gets through so much work, popping up all over the field in attack and defence… 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOM PEARSON – made a key turnover for his team in the Falcons half but was later hit by a knee injury that Saints will desperately hope isn’t serious… 7

IAKOPO MAPU – thundered into contact as he looked to bounce back from the ban he picked up last month in style. An impressive performance as he battled on after suffering a shoulder problem… 8

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

FIN SMITH (for Savala 25) – played far longer than Saints would have liked him to due to the Savala injury and he looked to have picked up a knock of his own but played through the pain to produce another classy performance that included a try… 8

JUARNO AUGUSTUS (for Pearson 33) – a great man to be able to bring on, the big No.8 was at full force as he blasted holes in the Falcons with some trademark carries… 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HENRY WALKER (for Wright 55) – a steady showing from the hooker as he did little wrong during his time on the pitch… 6.5

ELLIOT MILLAR MILLS (for Green 55) – a really good cameo from the prop as he helped Saints to win penalties at the scrum and the breakdown… 7.5