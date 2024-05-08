Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The loosehead prop will arrive from Saracens, having previously had spells with Wasps and Leicester Tigers.

West was called into the senior England squad ahead of the 2021 Six Nations Championship, but is yet to be capped at Test level.

The 28-year-old front row arrives at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens to add extra competition for places, filling the void left by retiring duo Alex Waller and Ethan Waller.

Tom West (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to join Saints,” said West.

“The club is playing some fantastic rugby at the moment and on a personal level I got a great feeling about playing in Northampton from speaking to Phil Dowson and Matt Ferguson.

“I’m at a point in my career where I want to compete to play regularly, and I’m really looking forward to trying to grow my game with the coaches at Saints – who have a great record of helping players improve and hit their potential.

“I think I can really add a point of difference in the scrum and in the set piece.

"There’s great competition for places which I am looking forward to as well, and I hope I can add some experience into a relatively young and ambitious group of looseheads at the club.

“Whenever I’ve had the chance to play in Northampton in the past, I’ve loved it. It’s a proper rugby club, in a rugby town, with incredibly passionate supporters who appreciate the game. I can’t wait to experience the community around the team.

“I played with Tom Cruse for years at Wasps, who is one of the best blokes you’ll ever meet, and he spoke so highly of the whole place.