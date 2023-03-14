New signing Davison desperate to deliver silverware to Saints
Trevor Davison is desperate to challenge for some silverware after joining Saints from Newcastle Falcons with immediate effect.
The 30-year-old tighthead prop, who can play on both sides of the scrum, heads to the black, green and gold with the club still firmly in the race to secure a top-four place in the Gallagher Premiership this season.
Davison is set to have a big part to play as Saints finish their regular campaign with games against London Irish, Saracens and his former club, Falcons.
And the England international said: “I’ve really enjoyed watching Saints over the past few seasons – I like their style and the brand of rugby the team is playing, which is really entertaining.
“I’m at the stage of my career where I feel like I need a change; I’ve been in Newcastle my whole life, so when the opportunity arose to come to Northampton, I wanted to give it a shot.
“I’ve spoken to Robbie Smith, Joel Matavesi and all the boys I know from England camps about the club, and I’ve heard nothing but good things about the environment and the coaches here.
“The team is always there or thereabouts in the Gallagher Premiership’s top four come the end of the season, so I’m really looking forward to competing for some silverware and hopefully I can earn myself some more opportunities at international level as a result as well.”