New No.8 Chick explains why it was the right time to sign for Saints

Callum Chick (picture: Northampton Saints)

Callum Chick almost became a Saints player two years ago.

But such was his loyalty to the club closest to his heart, he opted against exiting Newcastle Falcons.

Now though, things are different.

So just why did Chick feel the time was right to make the move away from the Falcons, who he captained so impressively?

"I'm 28 now, I'm not getting any younger," said the experienced No.8.

"This is theoretically my prime - I'm not too sure - but it's supposed to be.

"I want to win things.

"Obviously they (Saints) won the Prem two years ago and were in the Champions Cup final last year so I'm not here just to take part. I want to come here, be successful and walk away from this career with a medal and a trophy.

"Also, I want more England caps. I've got two at the minute.

"I feel like I have to get more out of myself, and to do that, I felt like I had to move.

"I feel like Northampton is a good fit for me."

Reflecting on Saints' attempts to sign him two years ago, Chick said: "Last time I was up, which was two years ago, I spoke to Dows (Phil Dowson) then about coming here but I opted to stay at Newcastle for whatever reason, but I'm here now.

"It was really tempting (to join Saints in 2023). I had a good conversation with Dows and the staff down here around me coming, and it was a tough decision, but obviously I'm a Newcastle lad and there were certain conversations had around things up there that swayed me to stay, for good or for bad.

"I love the club, I always will, but now is the right time to move and push on down here hopefully."

Chick has the perfect template for success in Northampton as Trevor Davison was also a Newcastle stalwart before switching to Saints in 2023.

Tighthead prop Davison has gone on to win a Premiership title, reach a Champions Cup final and return to the England setup.

And Chick, who played with Davison at Newcastle for several years, said: "Trev was a weird one because he started late.

"He's even more Geordie than me and I think I'll have to translate for him when he gets back here.

"Obviously Trev has come down here and done really well.

"He's helped them succeed and win things, and obviously he's got a bit of England recognition as well, which is good because he deserves it."

Though he has been impressed by what numerous Newcastle players have achieved after switching to Northampton, Chick is keen to only focus on his own journey.

"I was very much inward looking about what I need," he said.

"Everyone's path is different and in rugby you need to do what's best for you.

"It's a short career and this felt like a really good fit for me in terms of the brand (of rugby) they play and the coaches when I spoke to them.

"The lads are a really good craic and it's important that you don't let other people make those decisions - you have to do what's best for you."

The likes of Lee Dickson, Davison and Saints boss Dowson have all gone from strength to strength after joining Saints from Falcons.

And with the current coaching team showing they can help players take their game to a new level, Chick can't wait to see what they can do for him.

"It's really exciting," he said.

"Boys like Tommy (Freeman) - I was in (England) camp when he first came in and look at him now, he's playing for the Lions and he's one of the best wingers in the world.

"Obviously young boys like HP (Henry Pollock) are going out there and playing really well and getting themselves on a Lions tour. He's 20 years old and that's incredible.

"It's all credit to what they're doing here, the development and what the coaches allow the players to do to get the best out of themselves."

Chick, who has moved in with Josh Kemeny, knows quite a few of his new team-mates already.

And he says that has made settling in to Saints life much easier.

"I know a few lads from age-group stuff and my time with England," Chick explained.

"There are also a couple of lads I played alongside at Newcastle and I had a couple of conversations with Dows so I know him.

"It's been an easy transition, which is always good when you're moving somewhere new after spending your whole life somewhere.

"It's been a change but being in and around the lads has been good."