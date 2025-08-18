New Gallagher PREM job for former Saints coach Ferguson

Matt Ferguson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Saints assistant coach Matt Ferguson has a new job - and it means he will be remaining in the Gallagher PREM.

Ferguson has joined Harlequins as their lead rugby transition coach.

Ferguson arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in the summer of 2018, having previously spent three years in charge of England Women’s forwards.

He went on to enjoy seven seasons with Saints, helping to steer them to PREM glory in the 2023/24 campaign.

And he will now be looking to enjoy similar success with Quins, who finished seventh in the league standings last season, four points and one place ahead of Saints.

A Harlequins statement read: "Harlequins has today (Monday) confirmed a number of changes to its senior Men’s performance structure for the 2025/26 season.

"Following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign and the news of Billy Millard’s departure, the Club undertook a comprehensive internal review with valuable input and insight from members of the First Team, Coaches and performance Heads of Department.

"Following the review, the Club identified several areas of further development within the programme and have made a number of changes to the performance team to address these.

"Firstly, the Club is delighted to confirm the promotion of Andrew Sanger MBE into the new role of General Manager. In this pivotal and newly created role, Sanger will be ultimately responsible for all off-pitch performance areas ensuring these are operating optimally to drive the programme forward.

"This will include the Academy, Athletic Performance, Medical, Player Recruitment and Player Welfare. The former Army Major moves into the role from his previous title of Head of Performance Support and Player Welfare, having first joined the Club as Player Development Manager in 2018.

"Secondly, Harlequins are thrilled to confirm the arrival of Matt Ferguson from 18th August, who has been appointed as Lead Rugby Transition Coach. Ferguson joins from Northampton Saints, where he was Scrum Coach for seven seasons.

"Ferguson held an integral role in the Saints coaching team and departed following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign, in which Saints were Investec Champions Cup finalists, building on their Gallagher Premiership triumph in 2023/24. Prior to his time in the East Midlands, Ferguson worked with the Red Roses and was also part of the England A coaching team in February 2025.

"Ferguson’s role will be focused on achieving the Club’s ambition to build long-term First Team depth through our Academy, by leading our transition strategy and output.

“Ferguson will be supported by additional transition resource, which will be reviewed and appointed post his arrival at the Club. Ferguson will work closely with Andrew Sanger MBE (General Manager), Danny Wilson (Head Coach), Chim Gale (Head of Academy) and Ed Spokes (Head of Recruitment).

"Finally, Gerard Mullen moves into a dedicated position as First Team Skills Coach, sharpening individual player development across the squad.

"Harlequins Chief Executive Officer, Laurie Dalrymple said: “Following a thorough post-season review, we are excited to confirm a refined and strengthened performance structure for the 2025/26 season. These changes reflect our commitment to sustained success on and off the pitch, and I’m particularly pleased to congratulate Andrew Sanger MBE on his new role as General Manager and to welcome Matt Ferguson to the Club as Lead Rugby Transition Coach.’’

Following his departure from Saints, Ferguson said: “These seven seasons at Saints have been the best years of my life," Ferguson said.

"I will always be thankful for the opportunity to work at this great club, which is represented by some outstanding players and supported by amazing fans.

“Winning the Premiership last year was obviously a highlight, but the day-to-day work developing front-row players has always been what motivates me, and I have been lucky to work with some great players – but more importantly, great people.

“I’ll reflect fondly on the number of guys we have brought through from our Academy or from the Championship, who have become top-class operators in the Premiership and Europe.

“A number of Saints front rowers have gained international honours during my time in Northampton, and I’m also very proud to have to played a part in that.

“I’ve made some great memories here which will last a lifetime, but I’m looking forward to a new challenge and want to thank all the players and staff for their support and friendship during my time at Saints."