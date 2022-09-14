New date for Saints' cup clash with Saracens
Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Saracens will now take place at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Wednesday, October 5 (kick-off 7.45pm).
By Tom Vickers
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:11 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:13 pm
The game was originally due to be played last Thursday but was postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The cup fixture will be sandwiched between Premiership away games, with Saints travellling to Harlequins on Sunday, October 2 before facing Wasps at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday, October 9.