Munster v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at Thomond Park

Lawes has been troubled by concussion as well as neck and gluteal injuries since being forced off against Leicester Tigers four months ago.

He was able to return from the bench at La Rochelle last month but then missed the games against Munster, Harlequins and Exeter because of the gluteal issue.

However, he is now ready to return and is handed the seven shirt in the Heineken Champions Cup clash in Limerick.

David Ribbans is back for Saints

David Ribbans is also able to return as he has recovered from the rib issue that saw him ruled out against Exeter last weekend.

Fin Smith is back from concussion while Tommy Freeman has been passed fit after he came off at Sandy Park.

Rory Hutchinson comes in for Fraser Dingwall at centre, though Dingwall is able to take his place on the bench as he has overcome the foot problem he sustained last Saturday.

Ethan Waller will be among the replacements as Manny Iyogun has been ruled out with a long-term ankle and Achilles injury.

Sam Matavesi (hamstring), Juarno Augustus (hamstring), James Grayson (foot) and James Fish (concussion) are all still injured.

For Munster, there are nine personnel changes and one positional switch to the side that secured a bonus-point win over Lions at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Roman Salanoa keeps his place at tighthead and makes his first Champions Cup start.

Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Antoine Frisch and Calvin Nash come into the backline.

Casey and Carbery renew their half-back partnership, with Crowley and Frisch starting together in the centres for the third time this season.

Winger Nash joins Shane Daly and full-back Mike Haley in the back three.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne and Niall Scannell start in the pack, with Gavin Coombes moving from the second row to No.8.

Kilcoyne and Scannell join Salanoa in the front row with Beirne and Jean Kleyn in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue continues his record of playing in every game so far this season, with O’Mahony and Coombes completing the back row.

Versatile winger Liam Coombes is in line to make his Champions Cup debut off the bench. The Skibbereen man was a try-scorer against Lions on his return from injury at Musgrave Park last week.

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, Crowley, Daly; Carbery, Casey; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Salanoa; Kleyn; Beirne; O’Donoghue, O’Mahony (c), G Coombes.

Replacements: Buckley, Wycherley, Ryan, Hodnett, Kendellen, Patterson, R Scannell, L Coombes.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Hutchinson, Ramm; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Haywood, Hill; Ribbans, Moon; Salakaia-Loto, Lawes, Ludlam (c).