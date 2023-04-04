More to come from Mitchell as he looks to finish season on a high with Saints

Alex Mitchell

But the scrum-half is now ready to finish the campaign on a high as he bids to help Saints secure a top-four spot in the Gallagher Premiership.

Mitchell has made 17 appearances for his club this season, and he has broken through at international level, earning four caps in the Guinness Six Nations.

The 25-year-old was Saints' players and supporters' player of the season for 2021/22, but he feels he has yet to hit those heights during the current campaign.

"I feel like I've been at a good level," said the 25-year-old.

"I've always said about my consistency and I feel like I've got more of that in my game now.

"I still think I've got more to come and I've not been at my very best, but on the whole it's been a pretty good season.

"Hopefully I can finish on a high in the final few games."

Mitchell returned from England duty to start for Saints at London Irish last time out, but the black, green and gold suffered a hugely disappointing 37-22 defeat at the home of their play-off rivals.

"It was tough," Mitchell said.

"We just didn't really show up as a team, made quite a few little errors and it didn't quite go our way, which was frustrating because of the timing and how the league's going.

"It was a frustrating one to take and obviously coming back in, it was an interesting one to review.

"But we've got another two games left to try to put some things right."

Saints are now three points behind fourth-placed Irish with two games to go.

Phil Dowson's side host Saracens on April 15 before completing their regular-season campaign at Newcastle Falcons six days later.

And they will hope that the rest they have been able to get since losing at Irish will help them.

"We had the week after the London Irish game off so I managed to get away for a bit, which was nice," said Mitchell, who spent his time off in Dubai with his girlfriend.

"I didn't play a huge amount (for England) so my body felt okay but it's an eight-week campaign and you're in and out.

"You don't really spend a lot of time at home at all with your friends, family and girlfriend.

"It was nice to just get away and I just decided to switch off for a couple of days.