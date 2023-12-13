Tom Pearson insists there is more to come from Saints after three superb wins in succession.

Tom Pearson in action against Glasgow last Friday (photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson's side have beaten Harlequins, Saracens and Glasgow Warriors in recent weeks.

It has put them in a good position in the Gallagher Premiership table and got them off to a strong start in the Investec Champions Cup.

Pearson knows the big tests keep coming as Toulon are heading to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

But the indefatigable flanker is sure Saints can continue to lift their levels.

"It's a good environment at the moment, winning all these games," Pearson said.

"It was a first taste of European rugby for me last week so that was exciting and then to beat a Glasgow team who were 19 games unbeaten at home was brilliant so I'm very happy.

"It gives us loads of confidence and we still think we've got more in us as well.

"To show that resolve in defence, we're over the moon with that, but we know we've got a long way to go."

Pearson was given a bit of a breather last Friday as he started the game against Glasgow on the bench.

But he came on after 44 minutes and once again showed his class.

When asked whether he wanted the rest, Pearson said: "It's a funny one really because sometimes you think a little bench thing and a few minutes would be nice but by the time you've done half the training week your body is feeling a bit better and you'd love to start again.

"I just want to play as much as I can really."

Angus Scott-Young started in Pearson's absence and went on to rack up an incredible 25 tackles against Glasgow.

It was the most by any player in the Champions Cup at the weekend and the most ever by a Saints player in the competition since Opta have recorded this data (since 2009/10).

And Pearson said: "It's a great stat so fair play to him - it was a great shift."

Next up for Pearson, Scott-Young and Co is a talented Toulon team.

"It's so important to win your first game because your standards are set so hopefully you can take it a bit further," Pearson said.

"Glasgow hadn't been beaten at home in ages so to back that up after beating Sarries the week before was great.

"Toulon will be a different challenge but it's one we're excited for.

"There's no better place to play than at the Gardens on a Friday night so we're looking forward to it."

Toulon lost 19-18 at home to Exeter Chiefs last weekend as Henry Slade slotted a last-gasp conversion.

But the French giants are second in the Top 14 and they boast a plethora of talent.

"Toulon are a star-studded team, probably not necessarily as organised as a Premiership outfit, but some of the individual quality there is hard to dismiss.

"They've got some of the best players in the world so it will be a test but we've just got to stay in system, make sure we're not coming out of system and trying to do things on our own.

"When we stick together, that's when we get our best outcomes so that's what we're looking to do."

Pearson has now made 11 appearances for Saints, scoring four tries.

And he said: "I'm really enjoying it.

"Definitely playing in this long run of games, it's important to stay fit and stay mentally strong at the same time.

