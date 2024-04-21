Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The black, green and gold made seven changes to their team for Saturday's fixture, but they still managed to pick up another bonus-point Gallagher Premiership victory.

Phil Dowson's men remain top of the table with three games to go.

And Mitchell, who was named man of the match in the win against Tigers, said: "In that first half we struggled a bit with our set piece and breakdown. We knew they were going to come at us there as well as with the high ball, which we struggled with.

Alex Mitchell (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"But in the second half, we showed that if we get our game right and we push on, we've got a performance in us to get a result so we're really happy.

"We've got a lot of confidence in the squad, a lot of depth, boys stepping in and playing really well.

"It's a squad effort at the moment, the coaches have been fantastic, rotation has been really good so within the squad we're in a really good place.

"We're first so we know everyone is chasing us and we knew we had to do a job on Leicester because they beat us at their place and last time here so we were hurt from that.