Mitchell returns to England selection picture ahead of Ireland showdown

Alex Mitchell during England training in York last week (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Mitchell suffered a knee injury last month and initial reports suggested he could be sidelined for up to 12 weeks.

However, the scrum-half has made a speedy recovery and has now been named in the 36-man England squad ahead of this weekend's crucial clash.

Mitchell's fellow Saints stars Alex Coles, Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank have also been selected, but there is no place for Tom Pearson.

The comeback of Mitchell at the Red Rose squad gathering in York last week will be a relief for Saints boss Phil Dowson ahead of the return to Gallagher Premiership action later this month.

The black, green and gold have some huge matches on the horizon and will be desperately hoping their Six Nations players come through unscathed before then.

Saints get back to Premiership matters with a fixture at Bristol Bears on March 22.

England squad ahead of the clash with Ireland

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Beno Obano (Bath), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath).