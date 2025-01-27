Mitchell replaces Pollock in England squad ahead of Ireland showdown
But Mitchell's return means Saints team-mate Henry Pollock has now been left out.
Pollock missed Saints' crucial Gallagher Premiership game at Harlequins last Friday as he linked up with England for their training camp in Girona.
But just six days after being called up, there is now no place for him in a squad which currently included four scrum-halves.
Mitchell's availability is a big boost for England as he has recovered from the leg problem he picked up during Saints' Investec Champions Cup victory against Munster on January 18.
The Saints No.9 will be favourite to start at scrum-half at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.
Curtis Langdon, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman are also currently in the England squad.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.