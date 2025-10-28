Mitchell backs Saints team-mate Freeman to shine at centre for England

Alex Mitchell is backing Tommy Freeman to shine at centre (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell has backed Saints team-mate Tommy Freeman to shine at centre for England against Australia on Saturday.

Freeman has been selected in the 13 shirt, lining up alongside club-mate Fraser Dingwall, who wears 12.

The Saints stars go into the Quilter Nations Series in fine form, having helped their club make an unbeaten start to the season.

And scrum-half Mitchell feels Freeman, who scored four times in the win against Saracens last Friday, is capable of taking centre stage at Allianz Stadium this weekend.

“Tommy’s confidence is through the roof and his form is amazing," Mitchell said.

“He will be as good at 13 as he is on the wing and it’s going to be exciting to see him go there and see how he pushes on.

“It’s a different position and he appreciates that, but not too much changes with him – he will just want to get the ball in his hands and try to get over people and get past people.

“He’s got the speed, the power, the height. He understands the game. We know that if he puts that all together, he’s one hell of a player. He’s showing that at the moment.”