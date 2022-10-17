Mitchell and Dingwall miss out but five Saints stars are selected by England

But five Saints players have been named in the 36-man group, with Alex Coles, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans and George Furbank getting the call.

Mitchell and Dingwall had both made it into the previous England squad, for a training camp at the start of this month.

But boss Eddie Jones has opted to omit them as the clock ticks down to the first game, against Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday, November 6.

Alex Mitchell

Tommy Freeman, who has been in a protective boot since the win at Wasps on October 9, is set for an X-ray today and is unavailable for selection.

England will head to Jersey for a five-day training camp next Monday (October 24-28).

And Jones said: "This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out. We are pleased with the depth and the strength of the squad.

“The autumn internationals will be like a mini Rugby World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan which mirrors our Pool fixtures at next year’s tournament.

“Then we’ll have knock out type games against New Zealand and South Africa – all four games will be great tests for us.

“In Jersey we’ll start the week with Misogi activity where the players will find out about themselves and each other. Then we’ll rip into training for the rest of the week, so the team can come together on and off the pitch.

“We’re very pleased to be going back to Jersey and to a good Championship club in Jersey Reds who are very supportive of us and of the local rugby community. We’ve been made to feel very welcome there and look forward to our return.”

England squad

Forwards: Alex Coles (Saints, uncapped), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 41 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 39 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 15 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 58 caps), Courtney Lawes (Saints, 96 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 14 caps), George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Val Rapava Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), David Ribbans (Saints, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 14 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 52 caps), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps), Hugh Tizard (Saracens, uncapped), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 64 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 70 caps), Jack Willis (Wasps, 4 caps)

Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish, 3 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 12 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 97 caps), George Furbank (Saints, 6 caps), Will Joseph (London Irish, 1 cap), Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 42 caps), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 13 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 46 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 117 caps)