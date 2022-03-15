Milestone man Waller happy to help Saints end losing streak

Alex Waller and Co stopped Wasps in their tracks on Sunday

Waller scored a second-half try on a day when he became the prop with the most appearances in Premiership history.

Saints pushed on and eventually claimed a bonus-point 27-22 win against Wasps, their first victory at the Gardens since early December.

And it also snapped a four-match losing streak that has included some agonising defeats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're really pleased with the win and it's good to reach a milestone but hopefully there's many more to come," said Waller, who was making his 231st league appearance.

"When we get good weather, the stadium is full and we can play a bit more running rugby, it's great.

"It was good to hear the crowd in full voice and they really pushed us over the line when we were struggling.

"We never want to lose at home and we needed to get a win to get the monkey off our back after losing the past few games.

"The fans were fantastic as they always are, and I love playing here. There's no other ground like it."

Waller was not the only Saints player to reach a milestone on Sunday as David Ribbans racked up his 100th appearance for the club with a man-of-the-match showing.

And Waller said: "It was great to get the win on Ribeye's 100th and celebrate with him in the changing room.

"None of the boys knew his dad was coming in and I don't think Dave did either so it took him by surprise a little bit.

"It was really nice to see what it means to him and his family, and he had a stormer.

"Dave's a great bloke and we call him 'Test match Dave' because even when we're just running through in touch, he'll run at 100 per cent.

"You saw on Sunday that he puts his body through the ringer every week.