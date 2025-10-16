Meet Edoardo Todaro: the Saints teenager taking the PREM by storm

Edoardo Todaro (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

When Edoardo Todaro stood on the cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens pitch holding up a No.15 shirt at the end of last season, no one could have imagined the situation he would be in now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old was confirmed as one of eight players to be part of the annual Senior Academy intake at Saints back in May, having impressed while coming through the ranks at the club.

But within the space of just five months he had gone from prospect to regular Gallagher PREM performer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todaro has started all four of Saints' competitive matches so far this season, making his debut in the PREM Rugby Cup win at Saracens before facing Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester and Leicester Tigers.

And he has been part of the victorious team on each occasion, all while playing on the wing, which is not a familiar position for him.

"For Italy Under-20s, I think I played one game in each position: 12, 13 and 15," Todaro explained.

"I had not one game playing the same position but I don't mind it. As long as I play, it's fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was definitely never a winger before this year so it's the first time of me playing wing."

Todaro has made moving from life in the Academy to the first team look ridiculously easy so far this season, scoring three tries in as many PREM matches.

"I've been loving it," he said.

"It's only been a month, but it's been going pretty fast and I'm enjoying it.

"It's been more than I could have thought.

"I could never have thought I would be playing (for the Saints first team) but I am now so it's going pretty fast and pretty well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's definitely the biggest step up ever because the physicality and speed at which we play is mental, but I'm liking it!

"It was good to get the reward (of being named player of the match last weekend) but as long as we win and you know you did your job, it's fine.

"Everyone helps me so much in every little thing, whether that's details, movement - they're really helpful so I'm just glad I've got big boys next to me supporting me and helping me out."

During his first ever Saints media session at the Gardens on Wednesday, you could see the joy radiating from the talented young back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todaro smiled and spoke well throughout, which is something you see from pretty much all young players coming through at Saints as they are not only instilled with ability but also modesty and personality during their development in black, green and gold.

"Every fixture I'm just trying to get on the pitch and play some rugby and enjoy it," Todaro said, looking forward to Friday night's trip to Newcastle Red Bulls, where he will start on the wing once again.

"I'm trying to get every minute I can.

"Training week in, week out definitely makes me feel more part of the team now because I started late. I had Under-20s to play so I missed the first part of pre-season but now I'm just getting back into it and it's definitely good to get away trips and get some time together."

Todaro clearly values the support of his team-mates and also the Saints coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the work Phil Dowson, Sam Vesty and Co are doing with him, he said: "They're really good both on the pitch and off the pitch.

"They're helping me out so much with being on the wing because I've never really done it.

"They give me confidence and they're helping me a lot.

"I'm really glad I've got them by my side."

Dowson previously revealed he had a long Zoom conversation with Todaro's mother to reassure her that her son would be able to balance rugby with education.

Todaro will start an economics degree at University next week as he looks to add extra strings to his bow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My mum and my dad were really worried about my education going forward because they just thought I would have no time to do anything, but I'm starting Uni next week online," he said.

"They were kind of worried I wouldn't be able to do both (Uni and rugby) at the same time.

"I thought I was going to go into full-time Uni and then part-time Saints for the first year but then I ended up being full-time Saints and part-time Uni, but as long as I get both, my parents are happy.

"I'm studying economics and hopefully it will be manageable."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milan-born Todaro had to adjust his life at a young age as he headed to England to study at Ipswich School from the age of 14.

Looking back on his journey so far, he explained: "I started playing rugby in Under-8s in Milan then I switched club in the second year because I was pretty average and I just went for a change.

"Then I found some really good mates there and they're probably my best mates, I would say, so I started enjoying it, on and off the pitch.

"Then I changed club again, went to my first one again, don't know why, it was a bit of a change, and then I moved to England in Year 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was 14, moved to Ipswich, played there for Ipswich School and now I'm here.

"I got a rugby and academic scholarship at Ipswich School. They were giving a lot of scholarships for rugby, they had a new rugby programme and I was lucky to be one of the people included.

"I've always been quite academic and focused on my school side because in Italy it's more separate - school and rugby don't go hand in hand - so in England I thought it was good because I could do both. I just did well."

Todaro did initially try his hand at some other sports, but he is open about how they didn't go anywhere near as well as his rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I played football before I played rugby but I was pretty crap," he said.

"Then I did some rowing, didn't like it, then I did some athletics, didn't like it, did some swimming, I wasn't good at it and that was it."

Todaro has always been ahead of the game, playing in higher age groups as his talent has meant he could be promoted quickly.

He has been spoken about in the corridors of the Gardens for some time, with his talent clear for all to see as Saints Under-18s shone in the Premiership Rugby Under-18 Academy League, which they won last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was playing Sixth Form when I was in Year 11 and I just enjoyed it," Todaro explained.

"It was a big step up for me because physically I was pretty small but I did pretty well and then playing Under-20s was a big step up again but it went smoothly.

"I didn't get much game time for the Saints Under-18s last season because I was playing for Italy Under-20s.

"I got one game in the Academy League tournament and one friendly, but we had a good squad last year.

"The year before, we got to the final as well and I did play that one, but unfortunately we lost that game. It was a good squad and I think we could have won it that year."