Saints have confirmed that hooker Sam Matavesi has left the club with immediate effect to 'pursue a playing opportunity overseas'.

Matavesi has been strongly linked with a move to Lyon, with speculation that he has signed a two-year deal at the French club.

If that is confirmed, the 32-year-old will be one of several Saints players moving across the Channel this summer, with key men such as Courtney Lawes, Alex Moon and Lewis Ludlam also bound for France.

Matavesi has been a success story for Saints since making his debut for the club away to Leinster in December 2019.

Sam Matavesi (left) and Lewis Ludlam are both set for moves to France (photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

He arrived from Cornish Pirates and went on to make 89 appearances during a five-season spell at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, scoring 13 tries in the process.

His final appearance for Saints came off the bench in the Gallagher Premiership victory over Bath at Twickenham earlier this month, when he became the first serving military (Royal Navy) rugby player to lift the trophy.

And while his departure will come as a blow, Saints boss Phil Dowson believes his squad is strong enough to cope next season.

“We’re disappointed that Sam has decided to move overseas, but we have a fantastic stable of hookers at Saints in Curtis Langdon, Robbie Smith and Craig Wright – so we have every confidence in the quality we have in that space,” Dowson said.

“Curtis and Robbie are both pushing for international selection with England and Scotland respectively, while Craig is currently England’s standout hooker at Under-20s level.