Henry Pollock (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Henry Pollock says he's loving the chances he's being given by Saints and England.

Pollock showed his class yet again on Sunday as the produced a man of the match performance for England A against Australia A.

A regular star of the England Under-20s side, the 19-year-old and some of his World Rugby U20 Championship-winning team-mates were given the chance to represent the A team alongside some more senior stars.

And the blend of youth and experience proved potent as England A, skippered by Fraser Dingwall, ran out 38-17 winners at the Twickenham Stoop.

Pollock was the star of the show as he backed up his strong start to the season with Saints in England colours.

And the hugely talented back row forward said: "I'm loving it!

"I'm just loving playing rugby, wherever that is.

"I've been fortunate enough to get a few opportunities in the Prem and now here so I'm loving my rugby and I'm just trying to get better each week.

"I'm at my best when I'm enjoying my rugby.

"I'm working really hard and every day is a new day so I'm working every single day to get better."

Curtis Langdon was among the scorers as England A turned on the style in the second half to beat Australia A.

Tom Pearson, Manny Iyogun and Archie McParland also played a part in the game as six Saints stars reinforced their England credentials.

And Pollock said: "As a team, we're really happy with it.

"We came in during the week, a short week, and spoke about getting to know each other really well then just taking the opportunity.

"For some of these boys, it's the first time they've put the (England) shirt on so we're really happy with the result, and hopefully there's more to come.

"We're the second string team and lots of boys put their hands up.

"I'm so proud of the boys because we worked really hard and we came together in a short week so that scoreboard is really good and we're really happy."