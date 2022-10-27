Action from Kettering's win over Old Laurentians at Waverley Road. Picture by Glyn Dobbs

The big victory kept Boro on top of the Counties One Midlands East (South) table, although Vipers are staying with them after also maintaining their 100 per cent record over the weekend.

Kieran Checkley scored a hat-trick of tries while William Farrar, Joel Richardson, Darrell Raynard and Daniel Sims also crossed the whitewash while Richardson also kicked six conversions and a penalty.

Boro hit the road this weekend as they bid to maintain their 100 per cent record at fifth-placed Stockwood Park.

Kettering made a swift return to winning ways in Regional Two East Midlands with a 24-14 success over Old Laurentians at Waverley Road.

Two tries from Steve Fraher opened and completed the scoring for the Blues while, in between, Jordan Butlin and James Smith went over with Joe Daniel adding to conversions.

The win moved Kettering up to sixth place and they face a tough test on Saturday when they head to table-topping Old Northamptonians.

Stewarts & Lloyds picked up their fourth win of the season in Counties Two Midlands East (South) as they beat Luton 17-13 at Occupation Road.

But Rushden & Higham’s five-game winning streak came to an end as they slipped to a narrow 22-20 defeat at second-placed Spalding.

