'Lots of decisions to be made' as Saints consider team selection for Exeter clash

Saints boss Phil Dowson (picture: Peter Short)

Phil Dowson says there are 'lots of decisions to be made' as Saints consider selecting some of their England stars against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday (kick-off 1pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall and George Furbank were at an England training camp last week but have not been involved in any game action during pre-season.

However, Saints could really do with those players lining up against Exeter Chiefs as, just as they were last season, the black, green and gold have been hit by a huge amount of injuries, and they remain unable to select their British & Irish Lions quartet due to their mandatory rest period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emeka Atuanya, Josh Kemeny, Curtis Langdon, Tom Lockett, Chunya Munga, Charlie Ulcoq, Ollie Sleightholme and Tom West were all on the injured list last week.

And Saints lost more players after that as Rory Hutchinson had to withdraw from the squad to face Saracens last Friday, while Amena Caqusau had to be helped from the field in that match.

When asked after the game at StoneX Stadium whether he would bring back the likes of Coles and Dingwall for the Gallagher PREM opener against Exeter at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens this weekend, Dowson said: "It will be based on lots of different things in terms of depth in the position, how they are physically, how they are mentally and what they're ready for.

"There's lots of decisions to be made on that front but those boys will be available and we look forward to getting them back in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday's game will be the first time Saints have played at the Gardens since last season as they played both of their pre-season games away and also last Friday's cup clash.

"We've not had a home game this pre-season, which I know is frustrating for a lot of fans, but one of the things we've been talking about was playing away from home and last Friday is a great example of something we can hang our hats on hopefully and we're looking forward to a full house this week."

When asked whether he thinks Saints are in good shape for the big league kick-off, Dowson said: "I think so, but I'll only know that this week and probably in three weeks' time.

"The playing group have worked incredibly hard and they're very, very close and connected already with lots of new people stepping in.

"We're excited about where we can go because as good as it was last Friday, it's not perfect and there's room for improvement."