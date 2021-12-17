Losing bonus point in Belfast is little consolation for Saints boss Boyd

Courtnall Skosan secured a losing bonus point with a late try for Saints

The black, green and gold shipped four tries, three of which came during the opening 20 minutes, as they fell to a second successive defeat in the Champions Cup.

But there was no shortage of spirit as Saints kept chipping away, remaining in the game until the end.

Alex Mitchell, who was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on that cost Saints a penalty try during the first half, and Courtnall Skosan both scored for Saints.

Skosan's try came with two minutes to go, but Saints couldn't salvage the game and they had to make do with a single point, which was not enough to please Boyd.

"We lacked six points in the end and it was frustrating," Boyd said.

"We let them get out to a bit of a lead and clawed our way back into it, but it was just little bits of inaccuracy and not reacting to what was going on.

"The pivotal point was the penalty try that was given and the yellow card because then they very wisely scored that next try with a chip into the space where the half-back would normally be.

"We came here to get more than one point so that's disappointing.

"The positive thing is that we'll get the chance to play them again in a few weeks' time."

Saints now return to Gallagher Premiership action with a trip to face Harlequins at Twickenham on December 27.

And Boyd said: "We've got Quins then Saracens at home and Newcastle away, and the thing about the Premiership is that it just rolls on and on and on.

"It's relentless and you've got to be up every week.