Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 5.30pm

Saints were winners when they played at London Irish in March last year

Weather forecast: 12c, cloudy

Live television coverage: BT Sport

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe

London Irish: Loader; Cinti, van Rensburg, Jennings, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, O'Sullivan; Fischetti, Creevy, Hoskins; Ratuniyarawa, Simmons; Rogerson (c), Pearson, Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Willemse, Haffar, Chawatama, Munga, Gonzalez, Cunningham-South, Powell, Arundell.

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, R Smith, Davison; Ribbans, Moon; Salakaia-Loto, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, E Waller, Hill, Scott-Young, Graham, James, Litchfield, Collins.

Not considered for Saints selection: Emmanuel Iyogun, Courtney Lawes, Matt Proctor, Ollie Sleightholme, Sam Matavesi (with the Navy).

Most recent meeting: Friday, February 10, 2023: London Irish 30 Saints 18 (Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals)

Tom’s preview: On this very weekend last year, Saints rocked up and played the role of ultimate party poopers.

They travelled to Brentford to face a London Irish side who were hosting their St Patrick's Party in front of a sizeable crowd.

And Saints turned on the style, sizzling in the spring sun as they secured a superb 42-22 victory.

It was another shot in the arm for their Gallagher Premiership play-off bid as they had gone to Irish knowing a defeat would all but end their hopes of a top-four finish.

Saints were playing knockout rugby, and they were proving to be pretty good at it.

Their title bid was to end with defeat at eventual champions Leicester Tigers in the play-off semi-final at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

But by then, the black, green and gold had done themselves proud, displaying a penchant for going to tough venues and picking up thrilling victories.

Fast forward a year, and the scenario is slightly different.

Saints have continued to struggle on the road, yet they are in a much stronger position in the league standings.

They have gone from the hunters to the hunted as they head into this weekend's second St Patrick's Party sitting pretty in fourth.

But, just as was the case at this time last year, they know one slip could be fatal.

And with London Irish just a place and two points behind them with three games to go, this game feels must-win for both sides.

It is a huge encounter and one which Irish will fancy their chances in, given that Saints have won just twice on the road in the league so far this term.

They edged out both Wasps and Leicester Tigers in completely contrasting fashion.

Both of those wins were memorable in their own way, and what Phil Dowson's side would give for a third success to savour on Saturday evening.

To secure it, they will have to be so much better defensively, particularly against the opposition maul.

It has been an area that they have continually struggled with this season, and it is an area of the game that London Irish pride themselves on.

If the hosts are allowed possession and territory, they will undoubtedly punish Saints.

In this fixture last season, it was Saints who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, playing the way they wanted.

It will be an even tougher ask to do the same this time round, but if they are to retain hopes of securing a play-off place, Saints really need a repeat performance.