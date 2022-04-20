Local rugby clubs set to round off their seasons

Oundle suffered a 45-19 defeat at Bridgnorth to leave them rooted to the bottom of Midlands Premier going into the final weekend of the season.

By Jon Dunham
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 7:00 am
Kettering lost 64-18 to Old Northamptonians in their penultimate game of the season. Picture by Glyn Dobbs

Oundle’s game in hand on the teams above them ended in a 45-19 defeat.

Trailing 24-0, Oundle got on the scoresheet thanks to Jack Sharpley with Toby Snelling adding the conversion. And they made it 24-14 when Saad Sait went over with Snelling again adding the extras.

Tom Aviss also crossed for a try but the hosts proved to be too strong.

Oundle are seven points adrift of second-from-bottom Paviors ahead of their final game of the season, which sees them hosting Dudley Kingswinford on Saturday.

Kettering will bid to end a tough Midlands One East campaign on a high note.

The Blues, who sit in eighth place, head to fourth-placed Peterborough on Saturday.

Wellingborough will look to round off the Midlands Two East (South) with a second win in a row.

Boro’ were impressive 22-12 winners over Northampton Old Scouts in their most recent outing and they host Bugbrooke in their last game of the campaign.

Rushden & Higham and Stewarts & Lloyds both finish the Midlands Three East (South) seasons with home matches.

Rushden know that if they beat Huntingdon & District at Manor Park then they will secure a fourth-placed finish.

S&L, meanwhile, close out their campaign with a clash against bottom side Daventry at Occupation Road.

Boro