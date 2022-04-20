Local rugby clubs set to round off their seasons

Kettering lost 64-18 to Old Northamptonians in their penultimate game of the season. Picture by Glyn Dobbs

Oundle’s game in hand on the teams above them ended in a 45-19 defeat.

Trailing 24-0, Oundle got on the scoresheet thanks to Jack Sharpley with Toby Snelling adding the conversion. And they made it 24-14 when Saad Sait went over with Snelling again adding the extras.

Tom Aviss also crossed for a try but the hosts proved to be too strong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oundle are seven points adrift of second-from-bottom Paviors ahead of their final game of the season, which sees them hosting Dudley Kingswinford on Saturday.

Kettering will bid to end a tough Midlands One East campaign on a high note.

The Blues, who sit in eighth place, head to fourth-placed Peterborough on Saturday.

Wellingborough will look to round off the Midlands Two East (South) with a second win in a row.

Boro’ were impressive 22-12 winners over Northampton Old Scouts in their most recent outing and they host Bugbrooke in their last game of the campaign.

Rushden & Higham and Stewarts & Lloyds both finish the Midlands Three East (South) seasons with home matches.

Rushden know that if they beat Huntingdon & District at Manor Park then they will secure a fourth-placed finish.