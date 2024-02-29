Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the 21-year-old is looking forward to many more years with the black, green and gold after signing a new deal on Thursday afternoon.

Litchfield has made 33 appearances for Saints since emerging from the club's Academy.

He has made his mark this season, impressing on several occasions, notably in the game at Gloucester in December when he scored a crucial try to help Saints claim a vital league win.

Tom Litchfield (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

And Litchfield is enjoying the experiences he is being given.

“This is a really exciting group to be a part of at the moment,” Litchfield said.

“Not only do Saints have a huge opportunity to do well this season, and hopefully challenge for some silverware, but we’re building something really special for the years to come too.

“There’s great competition at centre here in Northampton, and that pushes us all to be better. When you see the likes of Fraser Dingwall and Rory Hutchinson getting called up into Six Nations squads around you, it pushes you forwards.

“I get to try to keep up with those guys day in, day out and learn from what they’re doing.

"I’ve also been working closely with Lee Radford on my defence this season, that’s been a big work on for me, and you’re hopefully starting to see the benefits of that on the field.

“I’ve been lucky to play a lot of my early rugby in the Championship and I’ve enjoyed playing for Bedford for the last few seasons through the partnership Saints have there.

"Getting game-time in the Championship was a big factor in getting to grips with the physical nature of senior rugby and getting to play where I grew up has been a really nice link to have.

"It’s definitely been a big part of pushing me forwards as a player and getting a few more games for Saints under my belt this season.

“I love being a part of this club, the environment at Saints is a great one.